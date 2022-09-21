Microsoft announces October 12 Surface event following leaks

Microsoft officially announced plans to host an event on October 12th to “talk about devices,” per an invite sent to media.

As noted by The Verge, the “Microsoft Fall 2022 Event” kicks off at 10am ET on October 12th, just before the start of the company’s Ignite conference. Moreover, the invite includes an image that looks a lot like the default Windows 11 wallpaper with an extra splash of colour. “Save the date” appears in what looks like handwriting — perhaps with a Surface Pen? — over the image.

The official invitation comes just hours after details about upcoming Microsoft hardware emerged online. Per the rumours, Microsoft will likely unveil a Surface Pro 9 and a Surface Laptop 5 at the event with new colour options (including a ‘Forest’ green).

Interestingly, rumours suggest the Surface Pro 9 will sport an ARM processor, possibly a Microsoft SQ3 chip based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 platform. That could mean the Pro 9 will sport a redesign and that Microsoft could end the Surface Pro X, but it remains to be seen.

For those not interested in ARM-based Surfaces, the Pro 9, as well as the rumoured Surface Laptop 5, will reportedly sport 12th Gen Intel i5 and i7 chip options. There haven’t been any rumours about an AMD-powered Surface Laptop 5, but considering Surface chief Panos Panay recently tweeted a selfie with AMD CEO Lisa Su, I’d say it’s a safe bet that there’s some Surface with AMD device in the works.

Moreover, it seems this Surface event will be an online event, while the upcoming Ignite conference will be the company’s first big in-person event since the pandemic started.

For the latest on Microsoft’s new devices, keep your eyes on MobileSyrup.

Source: The Verge