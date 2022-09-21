Logitech G Cloud Gaming Handheld launching in October, will cost $400

Following a vague announcement earlier this year, Logitech and Tencent have formally unveiled the Logitech G Cloud Gaming Handheld.

As the name suggests, the device leverages cloud streaming technology to bring high-quality gaming experiences to a portable system. The G Cloud sports an HD 7-inch touchscreen display that supports streams of up to 1080p/60fps, as well as haptics, gyroscope and remappable controls. Logitech also claims that the G Cloud has a 12-hour battery life.

At launch, Xbox Cloud Gaming (part of Xbox Game Pass) and Nvidia’s GeForce Now will be supported. OS-wise, the device runs Android 11 with the Google Play Store pre-installed, so you can download additional apps.

That said, the G Cloud is fairly pricey. In Canada, it’s priced at $400, which is $20 more than the base Nintendo Switch and $100 shy of the base Steam Deck. Further, part of the appeal of streaming is to allow high-end games to be playable on less powerful devices. Given that services like Xbox Cloud Gaming and GeForce Now are already available on mobile, it might be hard to justify paying $400 for a dedicated device for them.

If you’re interested, you can pre-order the G Cloud at retailers like Amazon Canada and Best Buy Canada. The handheld will launch on October 18th.

Image credit: Logitech/Microsoft

Source: Logitech