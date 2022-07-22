Uber Canada launching Uber One membership, offers unique benefits to rides and Uber Eats

Uber Canada is launching its new premium membership program dubbed Uber One. This membership offers a variety of benefits ranging from standard rides to deliveries as well as grocery services.

Once a membership is active, subscribers gain access to “member-only upgrades,” including top-rated drivers on rides. Additionally, discounts are provided for premium rides. Subscribers will also gain $5 in Uber Cash if arrivals estimates are later than what is shown (after an order is placed).

A full breakdown of what a membership grants a user includes the following:

$0 Delivery Fee and 5% off eligible orders of deliveries

Save 5% off rides including UberX, UberXL and more

Priority service, premium support, top-rated drivers on rides, and the promise of restaurant deliveries to give you $5 in Uber Cash if your order arrives later than the Latest Arrival estimate (shown after you place your order)

A membership costs $9.99 plus tax per month. Alternatively, the company is offering an annual subscription for $99.99 plus tax.

Businesses can also offer memberships for their employees. This includes the same perks and benefits to the subscriber.

In order to activate membership, users will need to navigate to the app. Tapping the Account icon in the top right corner brings up the option for Uber One. From there, users can choose their monthly or annual plans.

Current Uber Pass members will automatically switch to Uber One over the next month as per their billing date. Additionally, they can move to the annual plan if they wish to do so.

The company also states that it is looking to expand the program over time. Additional benefits are likely to be added down the road.

Image credit: Uber Canada

Source: Uber Canada