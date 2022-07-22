New Moto Razr expected to launch on August 2nd

Motorola’s Razr finally has a release date, according to the company’s official handle on China-based microblogging site Weibo. The handset will launch alongside the Moto X30 Pro on August 2nd at 8:30pm ET/5:30pm PT.

The event will be flagship focused as both phones are poised to offer flagship-level specs. It’s worth noting that this foldable-focused event takes place only eight days before the upcoming Samsung Unpacked keynote.

Both devices are expected to feature a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, which is a huge upgrade.

Previous leaks suggest that the new Razr will bear a resemblance to the Galaxy Flip 3 instead of the Razr or Razr 5G. It will reportedly sport a boxier design and feature two rear-facing cameras, with a 50-megapixel primary shooter and 13-megapixel ultrawide. Additionally, the foldable is expected to feature a 32-megapixel selfie camera with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

Motorola recently teases the upcoming smartphone, showing the device folding and unfolding.

It’s currently unclear if the foldable phone will launch in Canada.

Via: Android Police