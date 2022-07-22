Beavis and Butt-Head need TikTok and YouTube videos for their bunghole

Beavis and Butt-Head are making their way back to the small screen. As part of a Paramount Plus revival, the titular characters are here to mock modern-day content creators on TikTok and YouTube.

Following the release of Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe, Paramount has ordered Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head, a series revival of the two moronic teenage slackers that became icons in the 90s. Created and voiced by Mike Judge, Beavis and Butt-Head originally ran for seven seasons. In 2011, Beavis and Butt-Head returned for another season before being cancelled yet again.

While making fart jokes and laughing at the misfortune of others, the duo would regularly react to MTV music videos. Converting to the modern age, Beavis and Butt-Head will now react to TikTok videos and YouTube clips.

Paramount has released an eight-minute-long look at the new series. In it, Beavis and Butt-Head react to a TikTok in which someone reaches the audience on how to make tattoo ink in prison. The two mock the creator’s accent, calling it a “prison accent,” and state that he looks like someone who should be in jail.

Of course, Beavis and Butt-Head need two things and two things only — T.P. and music videos. The latter of which is most certainly integrated into the show. There are reports that a San Diego Comic-Con exclusive clip of Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head shows the two reacting to a BTS music clip. In it, Beavis attempts to hide the fact that he enjoys the song from Butt-Head.

If you’re itching to see the return of The Great Cornholio, you don’t have to wait long. Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head debuts on August 4th on Paramount Plus. The streaming service is available in Canada for $5.99 a month.

Image credit: Paramount

Source: Paramount+