Uber launches ‘Uber Pass’ and ‘Uber Pet’ in Canada

Uber has announced the launch of two new products in Canada called ‘Uber Pass’ and ‘Uber Pet.’
Uber Pass replaces the Eats Pass to include both delivery and ride benefits. It costs $9.99 per month and offers a $0 delivery fee on eligible restaurant orders over $15.
The new subscription also includes a $0 delivery fee on grocery orders over $40 along with five percent off eligible restaurant orders over $15. Uber Pass also includes exclusive monthly benefits for members, such as discounts on rides.
The second new offering, Uber Pet, allows riders to bring household pets on their ride for a fee. The company notes that ”folks who’ve spent a lot of time with the pets of their household this year can now take trips together with their furry friends.”
It’s worth noting that riders with service animals are able to use any ride without an additional cost, as per Uber’s service animal policy.
Further, Uber plans to launch UberX Reserve later this month in select cities. The new service will allow users to plan and confirm rides up to 30 days in advance.
“After a year of limited travel, we know that Canadians are looking for options to safely, affordably and conveniently get where they need to go,” said Uber Canada GM Matthew Price, in an emailed statement.
“That’s why we’re rolling out new products like Uber Pass, UberX Reserve and Uber Pet for users, their friends, and even their furry family members to get anywhere they need to go.”
Uber Pass is launching this week while Uber Pet is now live in select cities across the country.
Recent data from Uber shows a significant increase in trips in Canadian cities as local economies start to reopen amid the summer.
