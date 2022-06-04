Sega announces Mega Drive Mini 2 with 50 pre-installed games

Sega has announced the Mega Drive Mini 2 classic console. The follow-up to the original Mega Drive Mini includes 50 games spanning across Sega Genesis and Sega CD.

Sega revealed the console during a Japanese live stream held by the company. Here, Sega reveals that the Mega Drive Mini 2 is launching on October 27th in Japan. At launch, the console will cost ¥9,980 (roughly $96.05 CAD). However, Sega hasn’t discussed when international sales begin.

The 2019 Mega Drive Mini sports 42 games. However, Sega’s upcoming Mega Drive Mini 2 supports 50 titles. A few notable highlights include Sonic CD, Slipheed, and Virtua Racing. In addition, Sega includes a Mega Drive port of Fantasy Zone, which was never released on the original console. Sega also claims other arcade ports are in the works and describes them as “mysterious new work”.

The full list of games confirmed to be supported includes:

Silpheed (Mega CD)

Shining Force CD (Mega CD)

Sonic CD (Mega CD)

Mansion of Hidden Souls (Mega CD)

Popful Mail (Mega CD)

Virtua Racing (Mega Drive)

Bonanza Bros (Mega Drive)

Shining in the Darkness (Mega Drive)

Thunder Force IV (Mega Drive)

Magical Taruruto (Mega Drive)

Fantasy Zone (Mega Drive port)

It’s been quite some time since we’ve seen a “Classic” console hit the market. Nintendo bootstrapped the golden era of the classic consoles. The company released the NES Classic Edition in 2016 and SNES Classic Edition the following year. PlayStation even got in on the action with the PlayStation Classic.

This wave of nostalgic mini consoles has petered out in recent years. Though, with Sega still supporting its older games by way of classic consoles, there may still be hope for a Nintendo 64 Classic Edition or something just as tantalizing.

Image credit: Sega

Source: IGN