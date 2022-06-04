Best Buy Canada launches list of top deals for the week [June 3-9]

This week, Best Buy is offering huge savings on TVs, portable speakers, earbuds and more.

Our top pick is the JBL Flip 5 Waterproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker, which is $40 off its original price of $119. These offers run from June 3rd to 9th.

Check out the full list of deals below:

TVs and monitors

INSIGNIA NS-40D510CA21 40-inch 60HZ: $279.99 (save $20)

Acer 31.5-inch FHD 165Hz 1ms GTG Curved VA LED FreeSync Gaming Monitor (ED320QR Sbiipx): $269.99 (save $130)

Speakers and headphones

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro In-Ear Noise Cancelling Truly Wireless Headphones: $189.99

JBL Vibe 200TWS In-Ear Sound Isolating Truly Wireless Headphones: $49.99 (save $50)

JBL Flip 5 Waterproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker: $119.99 (save $40)

JBL Flip 5 Eco Edition Waterproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker: $119.99 (save $40)

Sonos Move Wireless Smart Speaker w/ Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant Built-in: $399.99 (save $100)

Smart home

Philips Hue A19 Smart Light Starter Kit w/ Hub & Dimmer – 3 Pack – White/Colour Ambiance -Only at Best Buy: $159.99 (save $90)

Cameras

Google Nest Cam Wire-Free Indoor/Outdoor Security Camera – 2 Pack – White: $339.99 (save $50)

Home appliances

iRobot Roomba j7+ Wi-Fi Connected Self-Empty Robot Vacuum (j7550): $799.99 (save $200)

Insignia Portable Air Conditioner – 14000 BTU (SACC 8500 BTU) – Silver/Stainless Steel: $579.99 (save $100)

Ninja Nutri Ninja Duo Auto-iQ 1300W Stand Blender with Nutri Ninja Cups: $149.99 (save $130)

Samsung 5.2 Cu. Ft. High Efficiency Front Load Washer & 7.5 Cu. Ft. Electric Dryer: $1,999.98

PCs and laptops

Logitech MX Master 3 Wireless Darkfield Mouse: $99.99 (save $30)

ASUS ROG Strix G15DK Gaming PC (AMD Ryzen 5-5600X/1TB SSD/16GB RAM/GeForce RTX 3060): $1,729.99 (save $170)

HP 14-inch Laptop – Silver (Intel Core i3-1115G4/512GB SSD/8GB RAM/Windows 10): $599.99 (save $100)

ASUS VivoBook 15 X513 15.6-inch Laptop – Black (Intel Core i5-1135G7/512GB SSD/12GB RAM/Windows 11)L: $799.99 (save $100)

Wearables

Fitbit Charge 5 Fitness Tracker with GPS, Heart Rate, Sleep & 6-Months Premium: $149.99 (save $20)

Garmin fenix 6 Pro 47mm Multisport GPS Watch with Heart Rate Monitor: $499.99 (save $380)

Gadgets

DJI FPV Quadcopter Drone with Camera & Controller: $1,339.99 (save $30)

Health and Fitness

Hydrow Magnetic Rowing Machine: $2,494.99 (save $500)

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that help fund the journalism provided free on our website.

Image credit: Best Buy