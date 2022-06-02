Xbox and Marvel giving away custom Ms. Marvel Xbox Series S

Microsoft has kicked off its latest custom Xbox console giveaway, and it’s once again focused on Marvel.

Specifically, fans now have a chance to win a special Xbox Series S inspired by the upcoming Ms. Marvel series on Disney+. The console features Ms. Marvel with the backdrop of the psychedelic art style that’s been used in the show’s marketing. The included wireless controller sports the same colour scheme alongside Ms. Marvel’s signature lightning bolt logo.

From June 2nd through June 23rd, 2022, fans can enter to win the console by retweeting this official Xbox sweepstakes tweet.

Cosmic! If you woke up wishing for a chance to win a Ms. Marvel-themed Xbox Series S and matching controller, today’s going to be a great day for you. Follow and RT with #MsMarvelXboxSweepstakes for a chance to win! Ages 18+. Ends 6/23/22. Rules: https://t.co/uXnL3jVNfb pic.twitter.com/zGd2Vfv7uW — Xbox (@Xbox) June 2, 2022

The contest is open worldwide, including in Canada. The full rules can be found here.

Premiering on Disney+ on June 8th, Ms. Marvel follows Pakistani-American teenager Kamala Khan as she balances new superpowers with family commitments and high school. Notably, Markham, Ontario newcomer Iman Vellani plays Kamala, and she’ll be reprising the role in next year’s The Marvels alongside Captain Marvel‘s Brie Larson and WandaVision‘s Teyonah Parris.

Source: Xbox