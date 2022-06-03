iRobot Canada is offering $200 off the Roomba j7+ for Father’s Day

If you liked our Father’s Day gift guide, you’re also going to want to check out iRobot’s new Father’s Day deals, particularly the company’s bundle offers and j7+/S9+ discounts. These deals are available as of June 3rd.

Below are all of the robot vacuum maker’s offers:

Robot Vacuums

Roomba s9+: $1099.99 (save $200)

Roomba j7+: $799.99 (save $200)

Roomba j7: $549.99 (save $200)

Roomba i3+ EVO: $549.99 (save $150)

Roomba i3 EVO: $349.99 (save $100)

Roomba 694: $279.99 (save $90)

Roomba jet m6 (white): $499.99 (save $100)

Roomba jet m6 (black): $499.99 (save $100)

Roomba jet m6 (graphite): $499.99 (save $100)

H1 Handheld Vacuum: $229.99 (save $100)

Bundles

Roomba s9+ and Braava jet m6 (Black): $1,449 (save $450)

Roomba j7+ and Braava jet m6: $1,169 (save $430)

Roomba i3+ and Braava jet m6 (white): $944 (save $355)

Roomba i3+ and Braava jet m6 (graphite): $944 (save $355)

Super Bundles

Roomba s9+, Braava jet m6 (black) and H1 Handheld Vacuum: $1,649 (save $580)

Roomba j7+, Braava jet m6 and H1 Handheld Vacuum: $1,369 (save $560)

Roomba i3+, Braava jet m6 and H1 Handheld Vacuum: $1,144 (save $485)

All of the above offers are available until June 23rd.

Image credit: iRobot