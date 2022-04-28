Government of Canada signs Declaration for the Future of the Internet

The Government of Canada has endorsed a new declaration promoting an open and trusted internet for all.

Canada signs onto the Declaration for the Future of the Internet alongside 60 other countries, including the U.S, Iceland, and Japan.

“Canadians depend on the internet to work, connect to loved ones, access health and education services, and so much more. It is a powerful tool that is essential to our economy,” François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, said.

“That’s why our government is committing to stand with our allies in support of an internet that is open, trusted, interoperable and secure.”

The declaration states the countries are united in using technology to promote connectivity, democracy, and affordable access to the internet, among other factors.

The latter principle is something the Government of Canada has been working to address. With plans to connect 98 percent of the population with access to high-speed internet by 2026, the government has announced millions in funding to benefit communities across the country, including in the provinces of Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada