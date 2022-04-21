Federal government will invest $5 million to bring high-speed internet to 3,300 B.C. homes

The Government of Canada has announced plans to invest over $5 million to bring high-speed internet to 3,300 rural homes in British Columbia.

According to a recent press release, the infrastructure will be built by speed Communications, Swift Internet and Telus.

Below is a breakdown of what provider will be handling infrastructure rollouts in different regions:

ispeed Communications: Coldstream , Deep Creek, Grindrod, Hullcar, Okanagan and Spallumcheen (Splatsin)

, Deep Creek, Grindrod, Hullcar, Okanagan and Spallumcheen (Splatsin) Swift Internet: Arrow Creek, Canyon , Kingsgate, Kitchener , Kuskonook, Lister , Moyie , Sanca, Twin Bays, West Creston , Wynndel and Yahk

, Kingsgate, , Kuskonook, , , Sanca, Twin Bays, , and Telus: Barlow Creek , Blue Springs, Booth Creek, Cherryville, Clearview , Shuswap Falls, south of Smithers , Spruceland and Wilks/Kahn, Ten Mile Lake, Twin Lakes , and Wycliffe

“Since 2015, the Government of Canada has committed $7.2 billion to connect rural Canadians to better, faster internet. We will continue making investments like these in rural and remote communities to help connect every single Canadian to high-speed internet,” Stéphane Lauzon, parliamentary secretary to the Minister of Rural Economic Development, said in a statement.

This project is part of a joint federal-provincial $830 million investment in B.C.’s internet infrastructure.

The $2.75 billion Universal Broadband Fund (UBF) aims to connect 98 percent of Canadians to high-speed internet by 2026 and 100 percent by 2030.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: Newswire