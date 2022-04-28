Warcraft mobile game to be revealed on May 3

Blizzard Entertainment has confirmed that it will formally unveil its Warcraft mobile game on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Those interested can tune into the presentation at 1pm ET/10am PT via a livestream on Blizzard’s website. Further details on the game have yet to be confirmed.

Join us for the reveal of a new mobile game set in the #Warcraft Universe. 📆 May 3rd

🕙 10am PT

Earlier this week, Blizzard revealed more from its mobile action-RPG Diablo Immortal, including a surprise announcement that it’s also coming to PC. The game is set to hit all three platforms on June 2nd, with the PC version coming in full-featured beta form.

Parent company Activision Blizzard has previously confirmed plans to bring all of its franchises to mobile, so it was only a matter of time for the likes of Warcraft and Diablo to make the jump. What’s less certain, however, is what will happen at the company in the coming months.

The publishing giant is facing various lawsuits and other repercussions related to allegations of a toxic “frat boy” work culture. It’s also in the midst of being acquired by Microsoft, although Wall Street is skeptical the deal will be approved. And at the centre of all of that is Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick, who has been accused of trying to cover up incidents at the company. Reports suggest that he’ll depart after the acquisition is finalized, but Microsoft has claimed it “hasn’t discussed” Kotick’s future with the company.