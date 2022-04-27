Federal government funds $5 million high-speed internet project for Alberta through UBF

The Government of Canada is investing $5 million to bring high-speed internet access to 7,339 homes in Alberta.

Ottawa has awarded the funding to Switch Incorporated and the Alberta municipality of Clearwater County.

Nordegg, Hay Lakes, New Sarepta, Cooking Lake, Collingwood Cove and Tofield are the communities that will benefit.

“Canadians require internet infrastructure that is affordable, reliable and accessible,” Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Tourism, said.

“With today’s announcement, our government continues to deliver for rural Albertans and ensure that they have access to the high-speed internet they deserve.”

The funding comes through the Universal Broadband Fund (UBF), a federal program that funds internet projects. A map outlining other projects financed by the UBF is available here.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada