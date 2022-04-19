One month of Crave is available for $0.99 until April 30

For the next couple weeks, you can get one month of Crave for $0.99.

This deal is for first-time subscribers only and only works if you sign up for a ‘Crave Mobile’ or ‘Crave Total’ subscription.

Most people will want to opt for the Crave Total subscription because it lets you stream on up to five devices in 4K, whereas Crave Mobile only works with one smartphone at up to 720p resolution.

However, both subscriptions give you access to the entire Crave library, including shows like RuPaul’s Drag Race, Friends and The Batman.

This deal is available until April 30th.

If you want to know what else is on Crave, check out our list of all the content coming to the streaming service this month.

Source: RedFlagDeals