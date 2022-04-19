Old PlayStation console causes bomb scare at a Boston airport

Easter Sunday didn’t go as smoothly as planned for several travellers at Boston’s Logan International Airport after an old PlayStation in a “degraded condition” caused bomb scares and the evacuation of passengers from the airport’s Terminal A, according to a BostonGlobe story.

According to the report, TSA agents rang the alarm after inspecting luggage, when they found “a potentially suspicious item in a bag.” Subsequently, the State Police Bomb Squad was called to inspect the potentially dangerous item that turned out to be an old PlayStation.

“Troopers responded and, after investigation and research, determined that the item was a PlayStation video game console with a degraded condition caused by age or damage,” a statement from police provided to the BostonGlobe said. “The condition of the console caused abnormalities in the image produced when it was x-rayed, prompting the screeners’ concern.”

The report doesn’t outline which PlayStation console it was, but if I was to guess, the chunky PS3 in a torn condition would surely raise suspicion.

Footage from the airport shows evacuations and hoards of travellers having to wait outside the airport. While there was no confirmation about the suspicious item being potentially dangerous, State Police spokesman David Procopio told BostonGlobe that the terminal was evacuated “out of extreme precaution.”

Subsequently, upon finding no explosives and discovering that the suspicious item is an old console, travellers were ushered back into the airport around 5pm.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: BostonGlobe