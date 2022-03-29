Bell expands fibre internet to Pickering, Ontario

Bell has expanded its pure fibre internet to the City of Pickering, Ontario.

The expansion will bring high-speed internet services to 21,000 homes and businesses in urban and rural parts of the city.

It will provide 100 percent fibre connections with download speeds up to 1.5Gbps. Bell will complete the expansion by 2025.

“At a time when fast and reliable internet connections are more important than ever, we’re proud to bring our pure fibre connections and world-leading internet and TV services to more households and businesses in Pickering as part of our long-standing objective to connect Canadians in communities throughout Ontario and across our footprint,” Bruce Furlong, senior vice president of network at Bell, said.

Bell made similar announcements for network expansions in Georgina, Ontario and the communities of Memramcook and St. Martins in New Brunswick.

Source: Bell