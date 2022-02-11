Bell to expand its internet services to Georgina, Ontario

Bell is expanding its pure fibre internet service to Georgina, Ontario.

The expansion will give 14,000 locations access to all-fibre broadband and is part of the company’s capital expenditure acceleration program investing in next-generation infrastructure.

Margaret Quirk, the mayor of Georgina, welcomes the investment. “When competing with other communities to attract companies and residents, we know that high-speed internet can often be a deciding factor, and I am glad that residents have options when making that decision,” she said in a statement.

Once completed, residents will have access to download speeds of up to 1.5Gbps and other Bell services, including Fibe TV.

This announcement is in addition to the roughly $4 billion Bell spends on expanding broadband infrastructure every year.

Source: Bell