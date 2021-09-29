Bell extends pure fibre network to Memramcook and St. Martins, N.B.

Two communities in New Brunswick are the latest regions added to Bell’s pure fibre internet network.

Bell announced plans to expand its all-fibre broadband services to the coastal villages of Memramcook and St. Martins over the coming months.

According to the press release, the expansion will cover 2,900 homes and businesses in total.

Bell expects its infrastructural work in these two areas will be completed by the end of 2021.

This expansion project is funded by a $1.7 billion investment from the telecom giant, and is –according to Bell — the largest initiative of its kind ever undertaken by the company

Recently, on September 14th, the same investment funded the expansion of Bell’s fibre broadband network in seven other communities in New Brunswick’s Acadian Peninsula.

Source: Bell