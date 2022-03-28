Governments of Ontario and Canada invest millions to bring high-speed internet to 1,191 homes

The governments of Canada and Ontario will invest more than $6 million to connect hundreds of rural households with high-speed internet.

Internet service provider Execulink Telecom is in charge of the project. $2.7 million will go towards connecting 474 households in the communities of Strathallan, Innerkip, Braemar and Hickson.

$3.6 million will go towards bringing high-speed internet to 717 households in the communities of Beachville, Brownsville, Culloden, Mount Elgin, Salford, Sweaburg, Delmer, Foldens, and Ostrander.

This is part of the two governments’ July 2021 commitment to support projects delivering high-speed internet to 280,000 rural and remote households across Ontario.

“The government has a comprehensive plan to help connect every Ontarian with access to reliable high-speed internet by the end of 2025. No one will be left behind,” Kinga Surma, Ontario’s Minister of Infrastructure, said.

“By working together with our federal partners and internet service providers, we are expanding access to high-speed internet to more communities across the province, so everyone can access critical health services, learn, work, start a business, and connect with their loved ones–all online.”

The Government of Ontario is funding the project through Improving Connectivity for Ontario. The Government of Canada is supporting the project through the Universal Broadband Fund (UBF). A map of all projects funded through the UBF is available here.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada