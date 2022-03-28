Musk is going the Trump route, wants to build his own social media platform

After automotive, internet, and space exploration, Tesla CEO Elon Musk is now “giving serious thought” to venturing into the social media business.

It all started with Musk criticizing Twitter, stating that the platform doesn’t allow for free speech, and a subsequent poll where he asked whether people “believe Twitter rigorously adheres to this principle?”

A whopping 70.4 percent voted that they don’t believe Twitter provides a platform where users can express themselves freely. I wouldn’t take that percentage at face value, as it’s likely an inflated figure, owing to Musk fanboys.

Free speech is essential to a functioning democracy. Do you believe Twitter rigorously adheres to this principle? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 25, 2022

“Given that Twitter serves as the de facto public town square, failing to adhere to free speech principles fundamentally undermines democracy. What should be done?” said Musk, which was closely followed by another Tweet with the world’s richest person asking, “Is a new platform needed?”

Of course, free speech is essential to a functioning democracy, but Twitter — a private company — doesn’t have any obligation to adhere to said principles, similar to how Musk’s private company Tesla doesn’t adhere to free speech principles, either. The company recently fired an employee for uploading videos to YouTube showing flaws in the company’s Full-Self Driving Beta.

Am giving serious thought to this — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 27, 2022

Regardless, Musk says he’s “giving serious thought” to the idea of building his own social media platform. And while his Twitter fingers are always active, I would take the Tweet with a grain of salt. Execution of such platforms is easier said than done. Take former U.S. president Donald Trump’s ‘Truth Social’ or Twitter competitors Parler and Gettr, for example. Those are all platforms that push for free speech, but haven’t seen the level of success big players like Meta and Twitter have.

Source: @elonmusk