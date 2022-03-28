Android 13 Developer Preview 2 is now available

Last month, Google unveiled the Android 13 Developer Preview 1, but it’s now time for the company to reveal the Android 13 Developer Preview 2. This preview isn’t like the public beta that’s available for everyone — instead, it’s aimed at developers and some enthusiasts.

If you’re not a developer, you’ll only have to wait until next month for the public beta of Android 13.

📣 Did you hear? The second developer preview for 1️⃣3️⃣ #Android13 is here! We're looking for your feedback, so download the preview, check out the new features (like improved international text and color vector fonts!), and tell us what you think. — Android Developers (@AndroidDev) March 28, 2022

Here’s a list of some of the new features included in the update:

Android 13 now features new runtime permissions for sending notifications from an app. Meaning, apps targeting Android 13 will need to request permission before sending push notifications.

Developer downgradable permissions: Android 13 provides new API to let your app protect user privacy by downgrading previously granted runtime permissions.

Improved Japanese text wrapping

Improved line heights for non-Latin scripts

There’s an improved text conversion API for people who speak languages like Chinese or Japanese

Android 13 is adding support for Bluetooth LE Audio

MIDI 2.0 standard support

There are more details on each of these above features on the Android Developer’s blog.

Google plans to launch several Android 13 releases in the coming months before the official version hits its Pixel smartphones and other manufacturers’ devices in the latter half of the year. For those Pixel enthusiasts with either a Pixel 4 (XL), Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 5, Pixel 5a (U.S. only), Pixel 6, or Pixel 6 Pro, 9to5Google has released a step-by-step guide on how to install the preview.

Source: Android Developers Blog