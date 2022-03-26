Public Mobile flash sale nets you an extra 2GB of data per month for a year

Telus’ Public Mobile also has a flash sale going on. Customers can get 2GB of bonus data per month for a year.

The offer is available in-store until March 31st, 2022. Alternatively, it’s available online if customers order a SIM before March 31st and activate that SIM by April 15th.

To claim the offer, customers need to activate a new Public plan that costs $25/mo or more using promo code 12MONTHS2GB. Public’s website says the bonus data will be “applied for 12 months as long as you’re with us.”

However, the fine print on the website notes that the bonus data will expire if the account becomes inactive or if customers change the rate plan. In other words, make sure the plan you pick when signing up is one you’ll want for the next 12 months.

The offer is available to new customers who activate online or in-store. You can view a list of Public’s plans below:

$25/mo 500MB + 2GB bonus, with unlimited Canada-wide minutes

$35/mo 2.5GB + 2GB bonus, with unlimited Canada-wide minutes

$40/mo 4.5GB + 2GB bonus, with unlimited Canada-wide minutes

$50/mo 10GB + 2GB bonus, with unlimited Canada/U.S. minutes

$60/mo 15GB + 2GB bonus, with unlimited Canada/U.S. minutes

$70/mo 20GB + 2GB bonus, with unlimited Canada/U.S. minutes

It’s worth noting that all of Public’s plans include unlimited international text and picture messaging. Customers can also get an extra 500MB of data each month if they use Public’s AutoPay service.

All included data is capped at 3G speeds.

Moreover, Bell’s Lucky Mobile and Rogers’ Chatr Mobile also have flash sales on, but I think Public’s offer is a little better. It has a smaller bonus (2GB/mo instead of 3GB) but over a longer period of time (12 months vs. six months), which works out to more data in the long run.

You can view Public’s flash sale here.