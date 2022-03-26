Lucky Mobile flash sale offers 3GB of bonus data per month for six months

Like Chatr, Bell’s Lucky Mobile has rolled out a flash sale offering customers 3GB of bonus data per month for six months.

Available until March 31st, the offer requires customers to activate a $35/mo plan or higher. The offer can be activated online, but customers have until April 29th, 2022 to activate their SIM and redeem the offer.

Moreover, Lucky’s fine print notes that the offer isn’t available at some retail locations, such as Dollarama, Easyhome, Circle K, or Giant Tiger.

Lucky is also offering 50 percent off SIM cards when customers buy online.

You can view Lucky’s eligible plans below:

$35/mo 2.5GB + 3GB bonus, with unlimited Canada-wide calls

$40/mo 4.5GB + 3GB bonus, with unlimited Canada-wide calls

$50/mo 10GB + 3GB bonus, with unlimited Canada/U.S. calls

$60/mo 15GB + 3GB bonus, with unlimited Canada/U.S. calls

$70/mo 20GB + 3GB bonus, with unlimited Canada/U.S. calls

It’s worth noting that Lucky also offers unlimited Canada-wide and international texting with its plans, and customers can get an extra 500MB of monthly data when they sign up for Lucky’s ‘Automatic Top-Up’ service.

Additionally, Lucky’s caps data to 3G speeds.

You can check out the bonus data offer here.