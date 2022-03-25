Chatr flash sale offers 3GB of bonus data per month for six months

Rogers’ flanker brand Chatr is back with another flash sale until March 31st. This time around, customers can get 3GB of bonus data per month for six months on a new activation.

According to the Chatr website’s fine print, “new activations on Talk, Text & Data plans priced $35 and above” are eligible for the data bonus. However, the bonus will expire if customers’ accounts become inactive or if customers change their plan before the end of the six-month period.

You can check out Chatr’s plan options below:

$70/mo 20GB + 3GB bonus, Unlimited Canada/U.S. Talk

$60/mo 15GB + 3GB bonus, Unlimited Canada/U.S. Talk

$50/mo 10GB + 3GB bonus, Unlimited Canada/U.S. Talk

$40/mo 4.5GB + 3GB bonus, Unlimited Canada-wide Talk

$35/mo 2.5GB + 3GB bonus, Unlimited Canada-wide Talk

It’s worth noting that all of Chatr’s plans include unlimited text to Canada, U.S., and International numbers, call display, call forwarding, and group calling. Plus, for customers who need just a little more data, subscribing to Chatr’s auto-pay service will give you an extra 500MB per month.

Moreover, Chatr had a flash sale last weekend as well where it offered 4GB of bonus data per month for four months. However, this deal is slightly better — you get 1GB less per month, but thanks to the extra two months the offer lasts, you end up with 4GB more data total.

You can check out the deal here.