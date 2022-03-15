The best smartphone bike mounts to buy this Spring

Spring is nearly here and for many, it’s a time to break out the bike for some new excursions.

Whether it’s trekking across the city or taking a ride through a trail, having easy access to your phone for notifications or GPS is important. That’s why many prefer to travel with a bike mount for their smartphone.

Let’s take a look at the best smartphone bike mounts you can order online.

Best premium mount

Lamicall offers a robust and sturdy mount that can fit an assortment of handlebars. The smartphone mount holds the device by each of its four corners. It comes with silicon pads to ensure the device does not get scratched or dinged up while travelling.

The Lamicall mount supports devices that are 4.7-inch to 6.8-inches, meaning the entire iPhone 13 series and newly released Galaxy S22 series are supported. Pixel phones, and older iPhone and Galaxy models are also mountable.

In addition, the mount can be fixed in a vertical or horizontal orientation.

Adding to the benefits, Lamicall’s mount is easy to fix and can be mounted on shopping carts, strollers, and more outside of your traditional bicycle.

Best anti-vibration mount

The TruActive smartphone bike mount offers a unique design. Whereas some mounts can be bulkier, this smartphone mount is much more minimalist. It’s made to fit a smartphone using nonslip, anti-vibration padding. This ensures the phone does not rattle and shake while on a road or trail.

The phone is held using rubber secure straps that the company claims have been tested by “engineers with years of road safety experience.” It comes in six colour options to fit your style and design aesthetic.

TruActive’s mount is universal, supporting iPhone, Galaxy, and Pixel devices ranging from 4.0-inches to 6.7-inches with a maximum thickness of 0.71-inches.

Finally, with the ball joint mount, the phone can swivel 360-degrees and be fixed to any viewing angle.

Best easy access mount

Teumi lands on our list with a rather simplistic, yet effective design. This smartphone bike mount supports a smartphone by using four 4 wear-resisting silicone claws and a non-slip PU pad. This is made to ensure the phone will not slip or get scratched on your next cycling outing.

The design of the mount leaves critical components and buttons open for easy access. For instance, the notch on the iPhone is left open so Face ID remains functional. Older devices with Touch ID won’t be compromised either. Volume buttons and other accessible features remain thanks to the mount’s design. Plus, you can adjust the angle and orientation to your preference.

Once again, this mount is universal so whether you just purchased an iPhone 13 Pro or are taking your Galaxy S8 on a scenic venture, you’re covered.

Best sturdy mount

If you’re looking for a mount that appears more sturdy, Beemoon has you covered. This mount holds a smartphone in place by using rubberized corners and can fix any phone ranging from 4.7-inch to 6.8-inches. It is on the thicker side, which may attract someone using a dirtbike or riders on trails.

The Beemoon mount is designed with easy installation in mind. It requires no tools so you don’t have to fuss around with fixing it on your bike. Alternatively, the mount can be secured to a stroller, motorcycle, or other handlebars. Beemoon also includes additional rubber parts to adjust to the width of the handlebars.

As with others on the list, the mount features flexible rotation and orientation. It gives you the freedom of securing your device in landscape or portrait mode. This may be great for anyone shooting videos on their bike ride.

Best budget mount

When looking at simple, yet effective mounts, La Lefn’s is one to take notice of. This mount features high elastic rubber belts to secure the smartphone safely. It is shock absorbent so your device will resist vibrations and any potential impact.

The almost spiderweb design of the mount supports standard size phones as well as larger ones ie: iPhone 13 Pro Max and Galaxy S22 Ultra.

The inside of the handlebar mount has non-slip damping to alleviate worries about the mount falling off or shifting. Additionally, installation requires no tools as the band is designed much like a watch or belt.

The La Lefn mount is a cost-efficient option when compared to others.

Best detachable phone mount

Teumi is once again on the list. This time, however, with a detachable smartphone mount. While all other mounts on the list require you to take the device off the mount in order to answer a call or text, this mount doesn’t.

The universal banded design slots directly into the smartphone bike mount. When taking a call, the silicon band and holder rotates 90-degrees and can be removed. Due to the slim-fit nature of the band, it isn’t obtrusive to use while attached to the phone.

As you can now imagine, this mount does not interfere with the display and front-facing camera of the phone. It can also be adjusted while mounted. Users can freely rotate the device a full 360-degrees to the appropriate position.

Most unique design

Finally, iMestou comes in with their mount. Here, we see a slightly different approach to design. This smartphone bike mount holds the phone primarily by the sides and bottom. This leaves everything from the power button, volume, and front-facing camera completely uncompromised.

The iMestou mount comfortably fits devices from 3.5-inch to 6.8-inches. The mount is comprised of plastic clamping arms and supporting pads for grip. Plus, you’ll find full rotation is possible with adjustable viewing angles.

This mount does require a bit of installation. On the rear, a screw must be fastened. Though, that may be appealing for those who wish to have peace of mind on the safety of their device.

And now you’re ready

There you have it. This spring, ensure your phone is within arm’s reach and safely secured while on a bike trip. No matter if you’re headed to the grocery store or racing over a hill, the benefits of securing your phone nearby should speak for themselves.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.