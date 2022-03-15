PlayStation Store’s Indie sale is offering games up to 90 percent off

The PlayStation Store’s Indies sale is offering a variety of games from indie publishers at a discounted rate.
Games like Kena: Bridge of Spirits, Subnautica: Below Zero and Olli Olli World more are on sale until March 23rd.
Here are some of the notable games:
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits PS4 & PS5: now $34.76, was $53.49
- Jurassic World Evolution 2: Deluxe Edition: now $60.75, was $93.49
- Overcooked! 2: now $8.37, was $33.49
- Hunt Showdown: now $18.72, was $53.49
- Planet Coaster: Deluxe Edition: now $31.99, was $79.99
- OlliOlli World PS4 & PS5: now $31.99, was $39.99
- Tribes of Midgard Digital Deluxe PS4 & PS5: now $23.99, was $39.99
- Mortel Shell: Enhanced Edition PS4 & PS5: now $19.99, $39.99
- The Medium: now $43.54, was $66.99
- We Happy Few: now $7.99, was $79.99
- Dead Cells: now $20.09, was $33.49
- Praey for the Gods PS4 & PS5: now $25.99, was $39.99
Check out the PlayStation Store for more information on these deals.
Source: PlayStation Store