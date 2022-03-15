fbpx
News

PlayStation Store’s Indie sale is offering games up to 90 percent off

Games like Kena: Bridge of Spirits and Dead Cells are on sale

By Dean Daley @thedaleydean
Mar 15, 20227:12 PM EDT
0 comments
Kena: Bridge of Spirits meditation

The PlayStation Store’s Indies sale is offering a variety of games from indie publishers at a discounted rate.

Games like Kena: Bridge of Spirits, Subnautica: Below Zero and Olli Olli World more are on sale until March 23rd.

Here are some of the notable games:

Check out the PlayStation Store for more information on these deals. 

Source: PlayStation Store

Comments