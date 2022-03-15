Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 will reportedly sport an upgraded UTG display

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 3 is a great smartphone and a pretty significant leap over the Galaxy Z Fold 2, especially compared to its predecessor’s plastic-like display. However, it looks like the South Korean tech giant has plans to kick things up a notch with the Galaxy Z Fold 4.

According to information from the blog Naver, the South Korean company will include an improved Ultra-Thin Glass on the Z Fold 4. This upgraded UTG is reportedly stronger and more durable. The new display technology will also offer an improved S Pen experience.

Samsung’s UTG display is included in devices like the Z Flip 3 and the Z Flip 5G. It’s unclear if the rumoured Z Flip 4 will sport the newer UTG panel.

We’ll likely see Samsung reveal the Z Fold 4 and Z Flip for in August or September.

Source: Naver Via: 9to5Google