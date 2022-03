8BitDo has announced a new controller for Xbox consoles.

Dubbed the ‘Ultimate Wired Controller,’ the gamepad features an Xbox-specific button layout and customizable Elite Controller-esque back paddles. Black and white models are available for $45 USD (about $58 CAD).

Currently, the controller is available for pre-order from Amazon U.S., but not Amazon Canada. We’ll update this story if and when Canadian information becomes available. Shipping begins on May 31st for Amazon U.S.

Via: GameSpot