Roku adds 15 free and new channels to the Roku Channel

Roku today added a wide variety of new and free live TV channels to its Roku channel. From sci-fi channels to ones dedicated to french-Canadians, Roku has added 15 new channels in total.

Check out the new offerings below:

AfroLandTV – Watch hundreds of African movies, Nollywood, and TV shows from Africa and its diaspora.

Cops – On the beat with the men and women of law enforcement.

Cowboy Way – American lifestyle and contemporary cowboy entertainment.

Caught in Providence – Judge Frank Caprio takes an emphatic approach to a variety of traffic, parking, and other violations.

FigTree TV – Movies and series to uplift and inspire the human spirit.

FimRise Canadien – A collection of classic series such as Highway to Heaven and Black Books, all dubbed in French.

FilmRise Made in Canada – Watch hit Canadian shows and movies with national stars like Elliot Page and Natasha Henstridge.

FilmRise Sci-Fi – Explore otherworldly series like the cult-hit Beyond Belief: Fact or Fiction and supernatural favourites Being Human, Blood Ties, and more.

Gravitas Movies – A collection of independent films and award-winning documentaries.

Homeful – Featuring some of the most well-decorated faces in home design TV; this channel features real estate, renovations, and transformations that are binge-worthy.

Kin – The leader in celebrity-driven lifestyle programming for diverse women’s audiences.

MagellanTV Now – Top documentaries on science, history, nature, mystery and more, curated by award-winning filmmakers.

Real Life – The home of all things lifestyle.

Spark TV – Light and Love – Romantic and family-friendly movies and series that uplift, inspire, and warm the heart.

Supermarket Sweep – Three teams of two battle it out using their grocery shopping skills and knowledge of merchandise to win cash prizes.

To access live channels on Roku, press ‘home’ on your Roku remote and select ‘Streaming Channels.’ Select ‘Search Channels’ and look for the Roku Channel.

In other Roku-related news, the service was 2021's most-streamed TV platform in Canada according to a survey.

