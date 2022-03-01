Here’s what’s leaving Netflix Canada, Crave and Prime in March 2022

As is the case every month, several shows and movies are leaving Netflix, Crave and Prime in March.

It’s worth noting that the streaming services may only be removing certain shows and movies for a specific amount of time.

Series like Avatar: The Last Airbender and Gossip Girl and movies like Mean Girls have all left Netflix and then returned to the service months or years later. If you’re more interested in what’s coming to Crave and Netflix, check out our respective ‘what’s coming to’ posts.

Below are all the shows and movies leaving Netflix and Crave in March.

Leaving Netflix

Broadchurch: Seasons 1-3 (March 4th)

T2 Transpotting (March 11th)

Scream Queens: Seasons 1-2 (March 19th)

Twilight (March 29th)

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (March 29th)

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (March 29th)

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1 (March 29th)

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 2 (March 29th)

Prime Video

Burn Your Maps (March 1st)

Rock On 2 (March 8th)

Speed Kills (March 16th)

The Wedding Year (March 16th)

Lone Survivor (March 31st)

Reprisal (March 31st)

A Walk Among the Tombstones (March 31st)

Like A Boss (March 31st)

Leaving Crave

Shameless: Season 11 (March 5th)

The Case Against Adnan Syed (March 9th)

Ash (March 14th)

Carrie Fisher & Friends (March 14th)

Grace Helbig & Marmrie Heart & Friends (March 14th)

Jay Pharoah & Friends (March 14th)

Jimmy Carr & Friends (March 14th)

Joe Mande & Friends (March 14th)

K Trevor Wilson & Friends (March 14th)

K Trevor Wilson: Bigger in Person (March 14th)

Katherine Ryan & Friends (March 14th)

Nikki Glaser & Friends (March 14th)

Pat Thorton: Different Times (March 14th)

Russel Peters & Friends (March 14th)

Sebastian Maniscalco & Friends (March 14th)

Con Man (March 18th)

Invisible Man (March 18th)

Inside the Disappearance: Season 1 (March 19th)

Burden (March 20th)

Hope Gap (March 20th)

The Show (March 23rd)

Greed (March 23rd)

Shameless, Hall of Shame: Season 1 (March 26th)

Monster High: The Adventures of the Ghoul Squad: Season 1 (March 28th)

Adam Sandler’s Eight Crazy Nights (March 29th)

As Good As It Gets (March 29th)

Big Daddy (March 29th)

Click (March 29th)

Closer (March 29th)

Ghostbusters (March 29th)

Ghostbusters II (March 29th)

Groundhog Day (March 29th)

S.W.A.T (March 29th)

Stuart Little (March 29th)

Stuart Little 2 (March 29th)

The Devil’s Own (March 29th)

The Fifth Element (March 29th)

The Fisher King (March 29th)

The Pursuit of Happyness (March 29th)

You Don’t Mess With A Zohan (March 29th)

A Good Woman (March 31st)

All The President’s Men (March 31st)

Black Christmas (2019) (March 31st)

Buried (March 31st)

Cats (March 31st)

Contagion (March 31st)

Critical Care (March 31st)

Dark Waters (March 31st)

Daybreakers (March 31st)

Dial M For Murder (March 31st)

Django Unchained (March 31st)

Dreamland (March 31st)

Emma (March 31st)

For Glowing Hearts: Season 1, Episode 2 (March 31st)

Gretel & Hansel (March 31st)

House of 1000 Corpses (March 31st)

Jackie Brown (March 31st)

Kick-Ass (March 31st)

Martin Morning: Season 1 (March 31st)

Never Rarely Sometimes Always (March 31st)

North By Northwest (March 31st)

Numb Chucks: Season 2 (March 31st)

Ollie & Moon: Season 1 (March 31st)

Peg + Cat (March 31st)

Raw (March 31st)

Requiem for a Dream (March 31st)

Reservoir Dogs (March 31st)

Seven Psychopaths (March 31st)

Slap Shot (March 31st)

South Park: Seasons 1-23 (March 31st)

Strangers on a Train (March 31st)

The Expendables (March 31st)

The Rules of Attraction (March 31st)

Image Credit: IMDB