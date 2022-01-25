Here’s what’s coming to Crave in February 2022

Bell has revealed everything that’s hitting its Crave streaming service in February.
Highlights include the Steven Soderbergh thriller KIMI (hitting Crave the same day as HBO Max in the U.S.), Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber with Joseph Gordon-Levitt, James Wan’s horror film Malignant and the second season of Raised by Wolves.
See below for February’s full list of new movies and shows:
February 1st
- Black History Month Collections — #ForTheCulture TV series Collection (BMF, Sister, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and more); Black Movies Matter Collection (42, Soul Food, Space Jam and more); Docs & Historical Drama Collection (Tina, Between The World and Me, Whitney “Can I Be Me” and more); and Strong Female Leads Collection (Euphoria, Insecure, I May Destroy You and more)
- Kids TV and Preschool Fun Collection — new kids content added throughout the month, including Abby Hatcher, Rainbow Ruby (Season 1), Bob the Builder (Season 3) and Thomas & Friends (Season 20)
- RuPaul’s Drag Race: U.K. vs. the World at 9pm ET
February 3rd
- Raised by Wolves (Season 2) — first two episodes
February 4th
- A Cinderella Story: Starstruck
- American Sniper — Starz
- Bridget Everett: Gynecological Wonder
- Despicable Me — Starz
- Drunken Master II — Starz
- Free Guy
- The House Next Door: Meet the Blacks 2
- Lovely and Amazing — Starz
- MTV’s Messyness (Season 1B)
- Notting Hill — Starz
- The Panthers — all episodes
- Pride — Starz
- Project Runway (Season 19)
- Scarface — Starz
- Straight Outta Compton — Starz
- Waves
February 5th
- Abby Hatcher (Season 2)
- Arpo
- Kid E-Cat (Season 1, Episodes 1-20)
- Percy Tiger Tales (Season 1, Episodes 1-20)
- Rainbow Ruby (Season 1, Episodes 1-13)
- Team Hot Wheels: Build the Epic Race
- Team Hot Wheels: Search for the 5th Driver
- Team Hot Wheels: The Skills to Thrill
- That’s Joey (Episodes 1-20)
- Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum
February 6th
- Mo’Nique & Friends: Live in Atlanta — Starz
- Power Book IV: Force at 9pm ET
February 7th
- Triumph: Rock & Roll Machine [Crave Original]
February 10th
- The Girl Before — all episodes
- KIMI
- Pillow Talk [Crave Original]
February 11th
- August Rush — Starz
- Baby Mama — Starz
- Bad Boys (1983) — Starz
- The Best Man Holiday — Starz
- The Bridges of Madison County — Starz
- Casino — Starz
- Children of Men — Starz
- Dave Chapelle’s Block Party — Starz
- Dollface (Season 2) — all episodes
- Everything’s Gonna Be All White (Season 1)
- Fifty Shades of Grey — Starz
- The Informant — Starz
- Inside Man — Starz
- Kicking and Screaming (1995) — Starz
- Malignant
- My Life as a Zucchini — Starz
- Next Friday — Starz
- Rambling Rose — Starz
- Ran (1985) — Starz
- Red Heat — Starz
- Rodeo and Juliet
- Shaft (1971) — Starz
- Tape Heads — Starz
- Trainwreck — Starz
- Vagrant *Canadian film*
February 12th
- Daniel Tiger’s Neighbourhood
- Miss Moon (Episodes 1-26)
- Monchichi (Season 2, Episodes 1-26)
- Polly Pocket (Season 1, Episodes 14-26)
- Zerby Derby (Season 3, Episodes 1-20)
February 15th
- Deadwood (Seasons 2-3)
- Ichahn: The Restless Billionaire at 9pm ET
February 18th
- Dream Horse
- The Hating Game
- How It Ends
- Miseducation of Bindu
- MTV’s Wipeout (Season 1B)
- Painting with John (Season 2) at 11pm ET
February 19th
- Bob the Builder (Season 3, Episodes 1-13)
- Denver the Last Dinosaur (Season 1, Episodes 21-40)
- Sam Sam (Season 2, Episodes 1-15)
- Thomas & Friends (Season 20)
- Thomas & Friends: The Great Race
- Thomas & Friends: Journey Beyond Sodor
- Thomas & Friends: Sodors Legends of the Lost Treasure
- Thomas & Friends: Tale of the Brave
February 20th
- Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (Season 9) at 11pm ET
February 21st
- Ailey
February 23rd
- Frederick Douglas at 9pm ET
- The Newsroom (Seasons 1-2)
- Nova Vita (Season 1)
February 25th
- Cry Macho
February 26th
- The Jungle Bunch 1 (Episodes 21-40)
- Tall Tales (Episodes 1-20)
February 27th
- Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber
February 28th
- My Brilliant Friend (Season 3) at 10pm ET
We’ve separated the different shows and movies by which tier of Crave they fall within. Crave has three tiers: Crave Mobile for $9.99 (only mobile devices), a basic Crave for all devices (includes HBO content) and a $5.99 Starz add-on for both.
Further, Crave is available on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4/5 and more.
The full list of what hit Crave in January can be found here.
Image credit: Showtime