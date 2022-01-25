Here’s what’s coming to Crave in February 2022

Bell has revealed everything that’s hitting its Crave streaming service in February.

Highlights include the Steven Soderbergh thriller KIMI (hitting Crave the same day as HBO Max in the U.S.), Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber with Joseph Gordon-Levitt, James Wan’s horror film Malignant and the second season of Raised by Wolves.

See below for February’s full list of new movies and shows:

February 1st

Black History Month Collections — #ForTheCulture TV series Collection (BMF, Sister, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and more); Black Movies Matter Collection (42, Soul Food, Space Jam and more); Docs & Historical Drama Collection (Tina, Between The World and Me, Whitney “Can I Be Me” and more); and Strong Female Leads Collection (Euphoria, Insecure, I May Destroy You and more)

Kids TV and Preschool Fun Collection — new kids content added throughout the month, including Abby Hatcher, Rainbow Ruby (Season 1), Bob the Builder (Season 3) and Thomas & Friends (Season 20)

RuPaul’s Drag Race: U.K. vs. the World at 9pm ET

February 3rd

Raised by Wolves (Season 2) — first two episodes

February 4th

A Cinderella Story: Starstruck

American Sniper — Starz

Bridget Everett: Gynecological Wonder

Despicable Me — Starz

Drunken Master II — Starz

Free Guy

The House Next Door: Meet the Blacks 2

Lovely and Amazing — Starz

MTV’s Messyness (Season 1B)

Notting Hill — Starz

The Panthers — all episodes

Pride — Starz

Project Runway (Season 19)

Scarface — Starz

Straight Outta Compton — Starz

Waves

February 5th

Abby Hatcher (Season 2)

Arpo

Kid E-Cat (Season 1, Episodes 1-20)

Percy Tiger Tales (Season 1, Episodes 1-20)

Rainbow Ruby (Season 1, Episodes 1-13)

Team Hot Wheels: Build the Epic Race

Team Hot Wheels: Search for the 5th Driver

Team Hot Wheels: The Skills to Thrill

That’s Joey (Episodes 1-20)

Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum

February 6th

Mo’Nique & Friends: Live in Atlanta — Starz

Power Book IV: Force at 9pm ET

February 7th

Triumph: Rock & Roll Machine [Crave Original]

February 10th

The Girl Before — all episodes

KIMI

Pillow Talk [Crave Original]

February 11th

August Rush — Starz

Baby Mama — Starz

Bad Boys (1983) — Starz

The Best Man Holiday — Starz

The Bridges of Madison County — Starz

Casino — Starz

Children of Men — Starz

Dave Chapelle’s Block Party — Starz

Dollface (Season 2) — all episodes

Everything’s Gonna Be All White (Season 1)

Fifty Shades of Grey — Starz

The Informant — Starz

Inside Man — Starz

Kicking and Screaming (1995) — Starz

Malignant

My Life as a Zucchini — Starz

Next Friday — Starz

Rambling Rose — Starz

Ran (1985) — Starz

Red Heat — Starz

Rodeo and Juliet

Shaft (1971) — Starz

Tape Heads — Starz

Trainwreck — Starz

Vagrant *Canadian film*

February 12th

Daniel Tiger’s Neighbourhood

Miss Moon (Episodes 1-26)

Monchichi (Season 2, Episodes 1-26)

Polly Pocket (Season 1, Episodes 14-26)

Zerby Derby (Season 3, Episodes 1-20)

February 15th

Deadwood (Seasons 2-3)

Ichahn: The Restless Billionaire at 9pm ET

February 18th

Dream Horse

The Hating Game

How It Ends

Miseducation of Bindu

MTV’s Wipeout (Season 1B)

Painting with John (Season 2) at 11pm ET

February 19th

Bob the Builder (Season 3, Episodes 1-13)

Denver the Last Dinosaur (Season 1, Episodes 21-40)

Sam Sam (Season 2, Episodes 1-15)

Thomas & Friends (Season 20)

Thomas & Friends: The Great Race

Thomas & Friends: Journey Beyond Sodor

Thomas & Friends: Sodors Legends of the Lost Treasure

Thomas & Friends: Tale of the Brave

February 20th

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (Season 9) at 11pm ET

February 21st

Ailey

February 23rd

Frederick Douglas at 9pm ET

The Newsroom (Seasons 1-2)

Nova Vita (Season 1)

February 25th

Cry Macho

February 26th

The Jungle Bunch 1 (Episodes 21-40)

Tall Tales (Episodes 1-20)

February 27th

Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber

February 28th

My Brilliant Friend (Season 3) at 10pm ET

We’ve separated the different shows and movies by which tier of Crave they fall within. Crave has three tiers: Crave Mobile for $9.99 (only mobile devices), a basic Crave for all devices (includes HBO content) and a $5.99 Starz add-on for both.

Further, Crave is available on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4/5 and more.

The full list of what hit Crave in January can be found here.

Image credit: Showtime