Jeep’s first all-electric vehicle isn’t a Jeep, it’s an SUV

A Jeep electric vehicle (EV) is on the way.

The company has only shown off the design so far, but it features a modern look that reminds me more of a Kia Soul than a Jeep.

Jeep’s parent company, Stellantis, says that the electric SUV will launch in early 2023. The design looks suspiciously like a beefed-up Jeep Compass to me. The yellow colour also screams old-school Hummer, which is a tough look to pull off as an EV. This is likely, why the new Hummer is grey.

Beyond the yellow Jeep, the automaker also shared that the first electric RAM truck will release in 2024, and that it plans to make all its vehicle sales in Europe electric by the end of the decade. After that, Jeep hopes to have a net-zero carbon footprint by 2038.

If you want to learn more about Jeep’s plans for electrification and autonomous vehicles, there is a lengthy tweet thread here.

Image credit: Jeep