Grocery delivery service Tiggy promises to deliver orders in as little as 15 minutes

Toronto residents are used to having a wide array of grocery delivery options available to them.

From grocery stores offering direct deliveries, to placing urgent orders through apps like Instacart, the options are endless. But a new competitor is threatening to shake up the game.

Tiggy is a Vancouver startup that now serves Toronto, and it promises to deliver groceries in as little as 15 minutes. Deliveries can take up to 30 minutes, depending on traffic and weather. Customers can order from a list of 2,000 items. Everything from produce to health care items, including rapid COVID tests, is available.

But Tiggy is a little different than the traditional delivery services. The company isn’t fulfilling orders through specific grocery stores, but “dark stores” instead. These are fulfillment centres that house all the products Tiggy offers. When a customer places an order, an employee at the fulfilment centre prepares the order and dispatches it for delivery.

The company is opening its first fulfilment store on Queen and Richmond Streets on January 26th. A second location will open at St. Claire Avenue West and Dufferin Street on February 7th.

Customers place orders through a free app. There’s no delivery fee and customers have to spend a minimum of $10 to place an order.

The downside of the service is it only serves parts of the downtown core at this time. The company says it will open more fulfillment centres this year.

While Tiggy may differentiate itself from the typical grocery delivery service, it’s using a method other companies have already established. Couriers apps DoorDash and SkipTheDishes offer a similar service, delivering grocery items from their own fulfillment centres to customers in various Ontario cities.

This hasn’t shaken investors, as the company secured $6.35 million in funding in November 2021. Redbox Ventures, Global Founders Capital, and iNovia are some of the companies that participated.

The app is available on iOS and Android.

Image credit: Tiggy

Source: Tiggy