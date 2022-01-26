fbpx
Deals

Purchase a $100 Apple Gift Card, get $15 back in PC Optimum points

The same promotion is also applicable for PlayStation Store, Google Play, Uber Eats, Doordash and The Keg gift cards

By Karandeep Oberoi @DeepReporting
Jan 26, 20224:58 PM EST
0 comments

No Frills will go live with its new Apple Gift Card promotion starting tomorrow, January 27th, as first spotted by iPhone in Canada.

According to its weekly flyer for January 27th – February 2nd, you can get 15,000 PC Optimum points for every $100 spent on an Apple Gift Card. 15,000 PC points equals $15, so essentially, you’re getting a $100 Apple Gift Card for $75.

The same promotion is also applicable for PlayStation Store, Google Play, Uber Eats, DoorDash and The Keg gift cards with a $500 limit for Apple and Google Play gift cards.

The offer is available in-store only and can not be combined with a different gift card promotion.

To learn more about the promotion, head to No Frills’ latest flyer and scroll down to the last page.

Image credit: No Frills, Shutterstock

Source: No Frills Via: iPhone in Canada

Comments