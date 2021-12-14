DoorDash launches new grocery service in select Canadian cities

Food delivery app DoorDash has introduced a new delivery option for groceries and everyday essentials through a service called DashMart.

DoorDash positioned DashMart as a virtual grocery store. Instead of wandering through the aisles of a grocery store, users can browse through different categories of groceries. The store has more than 2,000 offerings, including fresh produce, dairy, and pantry staples. Items from local merchants will also be available, depending on location.

“We’ve seen from our DashMart locations in the U.S. that restaurants and local merchants can find success selling their retail products and reaching online customers in new ways or for the first time,” Shilpa Arora, an executive at DoorDash Canada, said in a statement.

DashMart sits under the convenience tab on the DoorDash app.

The service is only available in parts of Toronto, London, Winnipeg, Vancouver, and Kitchener at this time. More cities will be added in the new year.

The organization already offered users the ability to pick items to be delivered from certain convenience stores.

The DoorDash app is available on iOS and Android.

Image credit: ShutterStock

Source: DoorDash