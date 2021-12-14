SkipTheDishes joins grocery delivery race with new platform Skip Express Lane

Food delivery platform, SkipTheDishes, is expanding its grocery delivery service across the country.

Called the Skip Express Lane, it lets users pick from 1,500 items, including baby products, pantry staples, and snacks. Users will have their orders delivered to their door within 25 minutes. E-commerce orders will only be filled and there is no option for users to shop in person.

The expansion will see the launch of 38 fulfillment centres across the country by mid-2022. The option is already available in several locations in Winnipeg, London, and downtown Toronto. Locations in Edmonton and Calgary will open within a week’s time. Fulfillment centres operate daily between 10 a.m. and 2 a.m.

The company estimates this venture will create 1,000 jobs across the country.

“Skip Express lane fills an important gap in the market. Canadians will now be able to get everyday essentials and grocery items delivered to your door in 25 minutes or less,” Howard Migdal, chief operating officer at SkipTheDishes, said in a statement. “Even during peak demand when we’re processing several orders a minute, orders are packed and out the door in under 10 minutes for delivery.”

SkipTheDishes is joining an increasingly competitive market and makes this announcement on the same day competitor DoorDash launches a similar program called DashMart.

The SkipTheDishes app is available on iOS and Android.

Image credit: SkipTheDishes

Source: SkipTheDishes