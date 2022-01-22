Streaming in Canada on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Crave and Netflix [Jan. 17-23]

Every week, MobileSyrup outlines some of the most notable movies and TV shows that recently hit Canadian streaming platforms.

Our ‘Streaming in Canada’ column typically focuses on new content from Amazon Prime Video, Crave and Netflix, but other services like Apple TV+ and Disney+ will be mentioned when relevant. Premium video on demand (PVOD) platforms are also fair game as movies continue to come to digital early amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Finally, we’ll highlight shows or movies that are made by Canadian companies, involve notable Canadian cast or crew and/or are filmed in Canada.

Amazon Prime Video

A Hero [Amazon Original]

After being imprisoned for failing to repay a debt, a father is given two days to get his creditor to drop the charges.

A Hero was directed by Asghar Farhadi (The Salesman) and stars Amir Jadidi (Cold Sweat), Sahar Goldoost (debut role) and Mohsen Tanabandeh (Capital).

Amazon Prime Video Canada premiere date: January 21st, 2022

Genre: Drama

Runtime: 2 hours, 8 minutes

An Amazon Prime Video subscription is included at no additional cost with an Amazon Prime membership, which costs $79/year.

Apple TV+

Servant (Season 3) [Apple Original]

The Turners desperately try to return to a normal life as a new darkness looms.

Servant was created by Tony Basgallop (What Remains) and stars Toby Kebbell (Black Mirror), Lauren Ambrose (Six Feet Under), Nell Tiger Free (Game of Thrones) and Rupert Grint (the Harry Potter franchise).

Apple TV+ Canada premiere date: January 21st, 2022 (first episode, new episodes every Friday)

Genre: Psychological horror

Runtime: 10 episodes (around 30 minutes each)

Apple TV+ costs $5.99/month in Canada.

Crave

Billions (Season 6)

With Axe gone, Chuck must develop a more sophisticated strategy than before.

Billions was created by The Illusionist producers Brian Koppelman and David Levien and New York Times journalist Andrew Ross Sorkin and stars Paul Giamatti (Cinderella Man), Corey Stoll (House of Cards) and Maggie Siff (Sons of Anarchy).

Crave premiere date: January 21st, 2022 at 9pm ET (first episode, new episodes every Sunday at 9pm ET)

Genre: Drama

Runtime: 12 episodes (around one hour each)

Fanny: The Right to Rock [Crave Original]

Montreal filmmaker Bobbi Jo Hart (Rebels on Pointe) tells the story of two Filipina-American sisters who formed the rock group Fanny, which nearly became the female version of The Beatles.

Crave premiere date: January 17th, 2022

Genre: Music documentary

Runtime: 1 hour, 36 minutes

A standard Crave subscription is priced at $19.99/month, with Starz costing an additional $5.99/month. A mobile-only subscription is also available for $9.99/month.

Netflix

Ozark (Season 4 — Part 1) [Netflix Original]

As the Byrdes get closer to freedom from the cartel, family tensions threaten to upend everything.

Ozark was created by Bill Debuque and Mark Williams (The Accountant) and stars Jason Bateman (Arrested Development) and Laura Linney (The Savages).

Note: this is the final season of the series, with the second batch of episodes (“Part 2”) set to drop sometime later in 2022.

Netflix Canada release date: January 21st, 2022

Genre: Drama

Runtime: Seven episodes (51 to 67 minutes each)

The Royal Treatment [Netflix Original]

Sparks fly when a New York hairdresser takes a gig at a prince’s wedding.

The Royal Treatment was directed by Rick Jacobson (Ash vs. Evil Dead) and stars Laura Marano (Austin & Ally), Toronto’s own Mena Massoud (Aladdin) and Chelsie Preston Crayford (The Cult).

Netflix Canada release date: January 20th, 2022

Genre: Romantic comedy

Runtime: 1 hour, 37 minutes

Too Hot to Handle (Season 3) [Netflix Original]

A new group of singles heads to an island and attempts to remain celibate for a chance to win $100,000.

It’s worth noting that one of the contestants, 22-year-old personal trainer Obi Nnadi, is from Toronto.

Netflix Canada release date: January 20th, 2022

Genre: Reality

Runtime: Ten episodes (33 to 49 minutes each)

Following a recent price increase, a ‘Basic’ Netflix subscription costs $9.99/month, a ‘Standard’ subscription (HD-supported) costs $16.49/month and a ‘Premium’ membership is priced at $20.99/month (4K-supported).

What are you planning on streaming this week? Let us know in the comments.

