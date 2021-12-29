Check out what’s coming to Amazon Prime Video in Canada in January 2022

Every month, Amazon adds a number of new series and movies to its streaming service, Prime Video, and January 2022 will be no different.

Below is everything set to hit Amazon Prime Video in January of the new year:

January 1

Close Encounters Of The Third Kind

Fury

Zombieland

Open Season

The Big Chill

January 6

Married at First Sight (Season 14) on STACKTV

January 7

The Tender Bar

Arctic Drift

January 8

A Discovery of Witches (Season 3) on AMC+

January 9

All Creatures Great and Small (Season 2) on PBS Masterpiece

January 10

MacGruber (Season 1) on STACKTV

A.P. Bio (Season 4) on STACKTV

January 13

Vince Carter: Legacy

Joe Bell

January 14

Do, Re, Mi S1

Hotel Transylvania: Transformania

Being Erica S4

January 15

All Things Valentine

Home By Spring

January 8

Father Brown (Season 9) on BritBox

Summer House (Season 6) on Hayu

January 21

As We See It S1

A Hero

My Son

Nancy Drew S2

January 26

Epic Movie

January 27

Escape Room: Tournament Of Champions

January 28

The Legend of Vox Machina

Charmed S3

