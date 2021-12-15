fbpx
Whats coming to and leaving Netflix Canada in January 2022

New year, new shows and movies to watch on Netflix

By Dean Daley @thedaleydean
Dec 15, 202111:38 AM EST
In January 2022, Netflix Canada is set to stream several new TV shows and films, including the Snowpiercer season 3, Ozark season 4, Royal Treatment and Mother/Android.

Below is all the new content coming to the streaming service in January:

Coming Soon

  • All of Us Are Dead  — Netflix Series (South Korea) 
  • I Am Georgina — Netflix Series (Spain) 
  • Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein — Netflix Series (India)

January 1st

  • Chief Daddy 2 – Going for Broke  — Netflix Film (Nigeria)
  • The Hook Up Plan: season 3 — Netflix Series (France)
  • 1BR
  • 3:10 to Yuma
  • Apocalypse Now Redux
  • Argo
  • Contagion
  • Countdown
  • Masha’s Tales : season 1
  • My Best Friend’s Girl
  • Norm of the North
  • Pacific Rim
  • Saw III
  • Saw VI
  • Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows
  • The Blair Witch Project
  • The Ghost Writer
  • Waiting…
  • Why Did I Get Married

January 2nd

  • American Sniper
  • The Campaign
  • Cradle 2 the Grave
  • Exit Wounds
  • Gangster Squad
  • The Great Gatsby (2013)
  • RuPaul’s Drag Race: season 13
  • RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked!: season 13

January 4th

  • Action Pack — Netflix Family 

January 5th

  • Bad Boys for Life
  • Four to Dinner — Netflix Film (Italy)
  • Rebelde — Netflix Series (Mexico) 

January 6th

  • The Club: Part 2 — Netflix Series (Turkey) 
  • The Wasteland — Netflix Film (Spain) 

January 7th

  • Hype House — Netflix Series
  • Johnny Test: season 2 — Netflix Family 
  • Mother/Android — Netflix FIlm 

January 10th

  • Terminator: Dark Fate
  • Undercover: season 3 — Netflix Series (Belgium) 

January 11th

  • Dear Mother — Netflix Film (France) 

January 12nd

  • How I Feel in Love with a Gangster — Netflix Film (Poland) 

January 13th

  • Brazen — Netflix Film 
  • Chosen — Netflix Series (Denmark) 
  • The Journalist — Netflix Series (South Korea) 
  • Photocopier — Netflix Film (Indonesia) 

January 14th

  • After Life: season 3 — Netflix Series (U.K) 
  • Archive 81 — Netflix Series
  • Blippi: Adventures
  • Blippi’s School Supply Scavenger Hunt
  • The House — Netflix Series
  • Riverdance: The Animated Adventure – Netflix Family 
  • This Is Not a Comedy — Netflix Film (Mexico)

January 16th

  • Blow
  • Deadly Class: season 1
  • Dennis the Menace
  • Prisoners
  • Set It Off

January 17th

  • After We Fell
  • Playing with Fire

January 18th

  • Mighty Express: Train Trouble — Netflix Family 

January 19th

  • El marginal: season 4 — Netflix Series (Argentina) 
  • Heavenly Bites: Mexico — Netflix Documentary (Mexico) 
  • Juanpis González – The Series — Netflix Series (Columbia)
  • Midnight in the Switchgrass
  • The Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conman — Netflix Documentary 
  • Too Hot to Handle: season 3 — Netflix Series

January 20th

  • Midnight Asia: Eat, Dance, Dream — Netflix Documentary (Singapore)
  • The Royal Treatment — Netflix Film 

January 21st

  • Munich – The Edge of War — Netflix Film 
  • My Father’s Violin — Netflix Film 
  • Ozark: season 4, part 1 — Netflix Series
  • Summer Heat — Netflix Series (Brazil) 
  • That Girl Lay Lay — Netflix Family 

January 24th

  • Three Songs for Benazir

January 25th

  • Ada Twist, Scientist: season 2 — Netflix Family 
  • Neymar: The Perfect Chaos — Netflix Documentary 
  • Snowpiercer: season 3 — Netflix Series (new episode weekly) 

January 27th

  • Blumhouse’s Fantasy Island
  • Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery — Netflix Series (Italy) 
  • Wentworth: season 8

January 28th

  • Angry Birds: Summer Madness — Netflix Family 
  • Every Breath You Take
  • Feria: The Darkest Light — Netflix Series (Spain) 
  • Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness — Netflix Series 
  • Home Team — Netflix Film 
  • In From the Cold — Netflix Series
  • The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window — Netflix Series

January 31st

  • Horrible Bosses 2

Leaving Netflix in January

  • Mean Girls (January 1st)
  • Meet the Fockers (January 6th)
  • Meet the Parents (January 6th)
  • It Chapter Two (January 10th)
  • Top Gun (January 15th)
  • My Little Pony: Friendship in Magic: seasons 1-8 (January 31st)
  • Parks and Recreation: seasons 1-7 (January 31st)

