Whats coming to and leaving Netflix Canada in January 2022

In January 2022, Netflix Canada is set to stream several new TV shows and films, including the Snowpiercer season 3, Ozark season 4, Royal Treatment and Mother/Android.

Below is all the new content coming to the streaming service in January:

Coming Soon

All of Us Are Dead — Netflix Series (South Korea)

I Am Georgina — Netflix Series (Spain)

Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein — Netflix Series (India)

January 1st

Chief Daddy 2 – Going for Broke — Netflix Film (Nigeria)

The Hook Up Plan: season 3 — Netflix Series (France)

1BR

3:10 to Yuma

Apocalypse Now Redux

Argo

Contagion

Countdown

Masha’s Tales : season 1

My Best Friend’s Girl

Norm of the North

Pacific Rim

Saw III

Saw VI

Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows

The Blair Witch Project

The Ghost Writer

Waiting…

Why Did I Get Married

January 2nd

American Sniper

The Campaign

Cradle 2 the Grave

Exit Wounds

Gangster Squad

The Great Gatsby (2013)

RuPaul’s Drag Race: season 13

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked!: season 13

January 4th

Action Pack — Netflix Family

January 5th

Bad Boys for Life

Four to Dinner — Netflix Film (Italy)

Rebelde — Netflix Series (Mexico)

January 6th

The Club: Part 2 — Netflix Series (Turkey)

The Wasteland — Netflix Film (Spain)

January 7th

Hype House — Netflix Series

Johnny Test: season 2 — Netflix Family

Mother/Android — Netflix FIlm

January 10th

Terminator: Dark Fate

Undercover: season 3 — Netflix Series (Belgium)

January 11th

Dear Mother — Netflix Film (France)

January 12nd

How I Feel in Love with a Gangster — Netflix Film (Poland)

January 13th

Brazen — Netflix Film

Chosen — Netflix Series (Denmark)

The Journalist — Netflix Series (South Korea)

Photocopier — Netflix Film (Indonesia)

January 14th

After Life: season 3 — Netflix Series (U.K)

Archive 81 — Netflix Series

Blippi: Adventures

Blippi’s School Supply Scavenger Hunt

The House — Netflix Series

Riverdance: The Animated Adventure – Netflix Family

This Is Not a Comedy — Netflix Film (Mexico)

January 16th

Blow

Deadly Class: season 1

Dennis the Menace

Prisoners

Set It Off

January 17th

After We Fell

Playing with Fire

January 18th

Mighty Express: Train Trouble — Netflix Family

January 19th

El marginal: season 4 — Netflix Series (Argentina)

Heavenly Bites: Mexico — Netflix Documentary (Mexico)

Juanpis González – The Series — Netflix Series (Columbia)

Midnight in the Switchgrass

The Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conman — Netflix Documentary

Too Hot to Handle: season 3 — Netflix Series

January 20th

Midnight Asia: Eat, Dance, Dream — Netflix Documentary (Singapore)

The Royal Treatment — Netflix Film

January 21st

Munich – The Edge of War — Netflix Film

My Father’s Violin — Netflix Film

Ozark: season 4, part 1 — Netflix Series

Summer Heat — Netflix Series (Brazil)

That Girl Lay Lay — Netflix Family

January 24th

Three Songs for Benazir

January 25th

Ada Twist, Scientist: season 2 — Netflix Family

Neymar: The Perfect Chaos — Netflix Documentary

Snowpiercer: season 3 — Netflix Series (new episode weekly)

January 27th

Blumhouse’s Fantasy Island

Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery — Netflix Series (Italy)

Wentworth: season 8

January 28th

Angry Birds: Summer Madness — Netflix Family

Every Breath You Take

Feria: The Darkest Light — Netflix Series (Spain)

Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness — Netflix Series

Home Team — Netflix Film

In From the Cold — Netflix Series

The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window — Netflix Series

January 31st

Horrible Bosses 2

