Streaming in Canada on Amazon Prime Video, Crave and Netflix [March 23 — 29]

Every week, MobileSyrup goes over some of the most notable movies and TV shows to have recently hit Canadian streaming platforms.
This column typically focuses on content from Amazon Prime Video Canada, Crave and Netflix Canada, but other streaming services like Apple TV+ and Disney+ will be mentioned when relevant.
We’ll also highlight shows or movies that are made in Canada, involve notable Canadian cast or crew and/or are filmed in Canada.
Amazon Prime Video
Judy
This biographical drama follows famed singer and actress Judy Garland’s career, from her teenage years circa The Wizard of Oz to the last year of her life performing on stage in Britain.
Judy was directed by Rupert Goold (Macbeth) and stars Renée Zellweger (Bridget Jones’s Diary), Jessie Buckley (I’d Do Anything) and Finn Wottrock (American Horror Story series).
Original theatrical release date: September 27th, 2019
Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: March 27th, 2020
Genre: Drama
Runtime: 1 hour, 58 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 82 percent (based on 311 reviews)
Stream Judy here.
Making the Cut [Prime Original]
Model Heidi Klum and fashion consultant Tim Gunn host 12 designers who face off to become the next global fashion brand.
Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: March 27th, 2020 (first two episodes, two new episodes every Friday
Genre: Reality
Runtime: 10 episodes (59 to 69 minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 71 percent (based on seven reviews)
Stream Making the Cut here.
Official Secrets
Official Secrets is based on the life of Katharine Gun, a whistleblower who leaked that the U.S. was collecting compromising information on United Nations members to blackmail them into support an invasion of Iraq.
The film was directed by Gavin Hood (Ender’s Game) and stars Keira Knightley (The Imitation Game), Matt Smith (Doctor Who) and Ralph Fiennes (The Grand Budapest Hotel).
Original theatrical release date: August 30th, 2019
Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: March 23rd, 2020
Genre: Drama
Runtime: 1 hour, 52 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 83 percent (based on 156 reviews)
Stream Official Secrets here.
Amazon Prime Video is included at no additional cost in a $79/year Amazon Prime subscription.
The full list of movies and shows hitting Amazon Prime video this month can be found here.
Crave
Kill Chain: The Cyber War on America’s Elections
Ahead of the 2020 U.S. Presidential Election, directors Simon Ardizzone, Russell Michaels and Sarah Teale (Hacking Democracy, Kill Chain) examine the weaknesses of the U.S.’ election technology.
Crave/HBO Canada release date: March 26th, 2020
Genre: Documentary
Runtime: 1 hour, 31 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 100 percent (based on six reviews)
Stream Kill Chain: The Cyber War on America’s Elections here. Note that a $19.98 CAD/month Crave + Movies + HBO subscription is required.
The Twentieth Century
This Canadian comedy-drama offers a fictionalized portrayal of former Canadian Prime Minister William Lyon Mackenzie King as he rose to power.
The film was directed by Winnipeg’s Matthew Rankin (The Tesla World Light) and stars Ottawa’s Dan Beirne (The Bitter End), Quebec City’s Catherine St. Laurent (Tu dors Nicole) and London, England-born, Toronto-raised Louis Negin (Love and Maple Syrup).
Original theatrical release date: September 10th, 2019 (TIFF)
Crave release date: March 26th, 2020
Genre: Comedy, drama
Runtime: 1 hour, 30 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 87 percent (based on 17 reviews)
Stream The Twentieth Century here. Note that a $19.98/month Crave + Movies + HBO subscription is required.
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Writer-director Quentin Tarantino’s (Pulp Fiction) ninth and penultimate film follows an actor and his stunt double in 1969 as they navigate Hollywood’s changing landscape.
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood features an ensemble cast that includes Leonardo DiCaprio (The Revenant), Brad Pitt (Moneyball) and Margot Robbie (I, Tonya).
Original theatrical release date: July 26th, 2019 (TIFF)
Crave release date: March 26th, 2020
Genre: Comedy, drama
Runtime: 2 hours, 41 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 85 percent (based on 529 reviews)
Stream Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood here. Note that a $19.98/month Crave + Movies + HBO subscription is required.
A standard Crave subscription costs $9.99/month, with Starz costing another $5.99/month and HBO an additional $9.99/month.
The full list of movies and shows coming to Crave this month can be found here.
Netflix
Black Lightning (Season 3) [Netflix Original]
After Freeland gets put on lockdown, Anissa adopts a new secret identity, Green Light takes a toll on the Pierce family and Jefferson gets pulled into a universe-threatening crisis.
Black Lightning is based on the DC Comics character of the same name, created by Salim Akil (Girlfriends) and stars Cress Williams (Hart of Dixie), rapper Marvin Jones III (“Deep Hearted”) and James Remar (Dexter).
Netflix Canada release date: March 26th, 2020
Genre: Superhero
Runtime: 16 episodes (around 43 minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 100 percent (based on six reviews)
Stream Black Lightning (Season 3) here.
Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution [Netflix Original]
A New York summer camp brings together teens with disabilities who go onto become groundbreaking accessibility activists.
Crip Camp was directed by James Lebrecht and Nicole Newnham (The Rape of Europa) and executive produced by Barack and Michelle Obama.
Netflix Canada release date: March 25th, 2020
Genre: Documentary
Runtime: 1 hour, 48 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 85 percent (based on 529 reviews)
Stream Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution here.
The Decline [Netflix Original]
After an accident at a remote training camp in Nord-du-Québec, a group of survivalists become caught in a brutal fight for their lives.
Notably, The Decline is the first Quebec film to be produced as a Netflix Original, with director Patrice Laliberté (Overpass) and stars Guillaume Laurin (L’heure Bleue), Marie-Evelyne Lessard (Féminin/Féminin) and Réal Bossé (Continental) all hailing from the province.
It’s also worth noting that in addition to speaking their native French, the actors all dubbed their respective characters in English to ensure authentic francophone Quebecer accents.
Netflix Canada release date: March 27th, 2020
Genre: Action, thriller
Runtime: 1 hour, 23 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A
Stream The Decline here.
Uncorked [Netflix Original]
A young man’s training to become a master sommelier puts him at odds with his father, who wants him to take over the family’s barbeque business.
The film was directed by Prentice Penny (Insecure) and stars Mamoudou Athie (The Get Down), Courtney B. Vance (The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story) and Niecy Nash (Claws).
Netflix Canada release date: March 27th, 2020
Genre: Drama
Runtime: 1 hour, 44 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 88 percent (based on 16 reviews)
Stream Uncorked here.
Ozark (Season 3) [Netflix Original]
While Marty and Wendy clash over expansion, a surprise visitor upends their personal lives.
Ozark was created by Bill Debuque and Mark Williams (The Accountant) and stars Jason Bateman (Arrested Development) and Laura Linney (The Savages).
Netflix Canada release date: March 27th, 2020
Genre: Drama
Runtime: 10 episodes (53 to 67 minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 94 percent (based on 18 reviews)
Stream Ozark (Season 3) here.
A ‘Basic’ Netflix subscription costs $9.99/month, a ‘Standard’ subscription (HD-supported) costs $13.99/month and a ‘Premium’ membership is priced at $16.99/month (4K-supported).
The full list of movies and shows coming to Netflix Canada this month can be found here.
It’s important to note that Netflix has reduced video quality in Canada for 30 days in response to increased traffic as people stay home during the COVID-19 pandemic. Bell’s Crave service has also reduced its quality as well.
What are you planning on streaming this week? Sound off below.
Find out what hit streaming services last week here. Meanwhile, a variety of movies have started streaming early due to theatre closures — see the full list here.
Image credit: Netflix
Comments