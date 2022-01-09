What was your favourite smartphone that launched in Canada last year?

Last year, a variety of smartphones were released in Canada, including several flagships, mid-rangers, budget devices and even foldables.

For this week’s MobileSyrup ‘Community Question,’ we want to know what your favourite smartphone from last year is?

I’d say my favourite smartphone from last year was the Galaxy Z Fold 3. It’s worth noting that I didn’t purchase the device myself and instead reviewed a unit Samsung sent to me, so to be fair, I didn’t have to spend $1,999.99 to get my hands on one. However, if I were looking for a new smartphone this year, I can definitively say that I’d purchase the Z Fold 3.

This year’s Z Fold 3 is well-built and waterproof this time around. I also like that it features two 120Hz refresh rate displays and on the main screen, it sports a cool under-display camera. Playing games like League of Legends: Wild Rift or reading on a larger screen, has also been great.

The Z Fold 3 has some downsides though, including making my skin tone brighter in pictures, the fact that it’s costly, and a little bulky. However, I’d argue that it’s worth its expensive price tag even with these shortcomings. That said, I’m also a big fan of the Pixel 6 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

With all of this in mind, what’s your favourite smartphone from 2021? Let us know in the comments below.