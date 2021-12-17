Federal-provincial partnership to improve internet connectivity in Alberta

The federal government has entered into a partnership with the Province of Alberta to bring high-speed internet access to communities across the province.

The new partnership focuses on supporting projects that improve internet access in rural, remote, and Indigenous communities. Each government will fund $150 million towards the initiative. Alberta made this commitment back in July. The federal government will match the funding through the Universal Broadband Fund, which supports internet projects across the country.

Details on which projects will be funded will be announced early next year.

“High-speed internet service is essential to the success of everyone living and working in rural communities,” Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development, said in a statement. “[This] announcement will bring reliable, high-speed internet access to underserved households in Alberta, helping create jobs, improving access to health care and online learning services, and keeping people connected to their loved ones.”

