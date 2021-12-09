Here’s your chance to win a PS5 essentials prize pack with MobileSyrup and PlayStation

If you’re unsure what to get your loved ones for the holidays, we might have the perfect gift for the gamer in your life.

Thanks to PlayStation, MobileSyrup has several excellent gifts to give away to a lucky PlayStation 5 owner. While this prize pack, unfortunately, doesn’t include an actual PlayStation 5 console, it’s definitely the next best thing.

This contest ends December 22nd and a winner will be selected on December 23rd. Check your inbox that morning because the winner will be announced bright and early.

The prize pack includes the following items:

DualSense wireless controller, ‘Cosmic Red’

Pulse 3D Wireless Headset, ‘Midnight Black’

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

PS Plus Voucher — 3-month subscription

Subscribe to our newsletter using the form below for your chance to win this prize pack.

This prize pack features a total value of $340.