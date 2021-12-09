fbpx
PlayStation’s The Game Awards sale offers up to 60 percent off major titles

Highlights include Deathloop, Resident Evil Village, Returnal and Battlefield 2042

By Bradly Shankar @bradshankar
Dec 9, 20216:50 PM EST
Deathloop

As is tradition, PlayStation has kicked off a PSN sale to coincide with The Game Awards.

Altogether, you can save up to 60 percent on a slew of prominent 2021 and 2020 games. See below for some of the most notable deals:

The PSN Game Awards sale ends on December 13th. The full list of deals can be found here.

Image credit: Bethesda

