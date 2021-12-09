PlayStation’s The Game Awards sale offers up to 60 percent off major titles

As is tradition, PlayStation has kicked off a PSN sale to coincide with The Game Awards.
Altogether, you can save up to 60 percent on a slew of prominent 2021 and 2020 games. See below for some of the most notable deals:
- Back 4 Blood (PlayStation 4 and 5) — $55.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Battlefield 2042 (PlayStation 4 and 5) — $53.59 (regularly $79.99)
- Deathloop (PlayStation 5) — $39.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Demon’s Souls (PlayStation 5) — $51.29 (regularly $89.99)
- Hades (PlayStation 4 and 5) — $26.79 (regularly $33.49)
- Hitman 3 (PlayStation 4 and 5) — $31.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits (PlayStation 4 and 5) — $37.44 (regularly $53.49)
- Life is Strange: True Colors (PlayStation 4 and 5) — $51.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (PlayStation 4 and 5) — $51.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition (PlayStation 4) — $39.99 (regularly $79.99)
- NBA 2K22 (PlayStation 5) — $44.99 (regularly $89.99)
- Psychonauts 2 (PlayStation 4) — $51.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Returnal (PlayStation 5) — $63.89 (regularly $89.99)
- Resident Evil Village (PlayStation 4 and 5) — $39.99 (regularly $79.99)
The PSN Game Awards sale ends on December 13th. The full list of deals can be found here.
