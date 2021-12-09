Canadian-made Zelda-esque Tunic will release on March 16, 2022

Tunic, the adorable Zelda-inspired action-adventure title from Halifax-based indie developer Andrew Shouldice, finally has a release date.

After several years, it was confirmed during The Game Awards that Tunic is set to release on March 16th, 2022 on Xbox consoles, PC and Mac.

Be careful out there, little fox. It's a long journey ahead. 🦊 ⚔️ TUNIC releases March 16th, 2022 for PC, Mac, Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S pic.twitter.com/wePhTSEhOB — 🦊 TUNIC 🦊 (@tunicgame) December 10, 2021

The game follows a charming little fox as he explores a world using Zelda-like mechanics.

