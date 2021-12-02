Apple reveals App Store Award winners for 2021

Apple has revealed its 2021 App Store Award winners, handing out top honours to 15 apps and games the company says embody the best of what its store has to offer.

Toca Life World, a world-building app and LumaFusion, a video editing platform, took home the best iPhone and iPad app of the year award, respectively. On the streaming side of things, the sports streaming app DAZN won the award for best ‘Apple TV App of the Year.’

Apple also handed out awards to several notable games, including League of Legends: Wild Rift for ‘iPhone Game of the Year’ and Marvel Future Revolution for ‘iPad Game of the Year.’

It’s also worth noting that Fantasian, one of the best titles on iOS, won the award for ‘Apple Arcade Game of the Year.’ For more on Fantasian, check out Brad Shankar’s interview with Hironobu Sakaguchi, Mistwalker’s studio head and the creator of the Final Fantasy series.

The complete list of App Store Award winners can be found below:

App winners

iPhone App of the Year: Toca Life World, from Toca Boca

iPad App of the Year: LumaFusion, from LumaTouch

Mac App of the Year: Craft, from Luki Labs Limited

Apple TV App of the Year: DAZN, from DAZN Group

Apple Watch App of the Year: Carrot Weather, from Grailr

Game winners

iPhone Game of the Year: League of Legends: Wild Rift, from Riot Games

iPad Game of the Year: Marvel Future Revolution, from Netmarble Corporation

Mac Game of the Year: Myst, from Cyan

Apple TV Game of the Year: Space Marshals 3, from Pixelbite

Apple Arcade Game of the Year: Fantasian, from Mistwalker

Image credit: Mistwalker