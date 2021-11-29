‘Cable cut by a third party’ causes Koodo service outage in Montreal

Koodo customers in Montreal are currently dealing with a wireless outage.

A tweet posted by the company details the outage is connected to a “cable cut by a third party.”

Comments shared by impacted customers say the outage has been going on for hours. One user indicates reception has been unavailable since nine this morning.

How much longer is it going to take? I’ve been without reception since 9am. — Michelle (@michh47) November 29, 2021

“Our team is already working towards a resolution and we will post updates on this thread as we get them,” the organization tweeted at 12:31 p.m. No updates have been made since.

MobileSyrup has asked the company to provide details surrounding the outage and will provide an update once available.

Update 29/11/21 4:04pm ET: A representative from Telus said the outage stems from two incidents that damaged fibre cables. The first was by a third party completing work not associated with the organization and the second was from overhead wires being torn down by an oversized vehicle.

“Our team is working to restore the service as quickly as possible. We are very sorry to our customers for this interruption and inconvenience,” Telus told MobileSyrup. Customers can view updates at telus.com/outages.

Source: @Koodo