Here are the best Cyber Monday deals in Canada

Several retailers in Canada have launched their Cyber Monday deals.

Below is a round-up of some of the most notable offers and promotions:

Amazon

If you missed out on the mega deals from Amazon Canada’s ‘Black Friday’ sale, don’t worry, we have your back and have a list of Amazon’s ‘Cyber Monday’ deals.

All of these deals are live now and run until November 29th at 11:59pm ET/8:59pm PT.

Below are all of Amazon’s Cyber Monday offers:

Check out all of Amazon Canada’s Cyber Monday deals here.

Best Buy

Most of Best Buy’s massive Black Friday sale runs until Dec. 2, so you’ve still got time to take advantage of last week’s tech deals.

But if you’re looking for more, the retailer has added new Cyber Monday pricing to the mix. Check out some of the top deals from Best Buy’s Cyber Monday sale below:

Find more Best Buy Cyber Monday deals here.

Walmart

Walmart’s ‘Cyber week’ deals are live now, with a slew of discounts on laptops, TVs, headphones and more.

Check out some notable deals from the sale below:

Staples

With Black Friday deals out of the way, Staples Canada has just released its Cyber Monday promotions, with discounts on monitors, laptops, wearables, peripherals and more.

Find some of the notable deals from the sale below:

It’s worth noting that Staples’ Cyber Monday sale is available today, November 29th only. The sale is expected to end at 11:59pm ET.

Find more Staples Cyber Monday deals here.

Microsoft

If you’re looking for a computer or tablet, there are a few notable Microsoft Cyber Monday deals for you. For example, if you buy a Surface Pro 8, you can get a $100 gift card that you can spend on apps and other things from the Microsoft Store. Further, the Surface Laptop 4 is down to $989 for the base model, which is $200 less than its regular price.