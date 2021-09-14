Apple reveals iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max with 120Hz display

Following the reveal of the iPhone 13, Apple showed off the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, the higher-end versions of its 2021 smartphone line.
First off, Apple revealed that it’s bringing the iPad Pro’s ProMotion 120Hz refresh rate display to its highest-end smartphones, moving the device more in-line with most Android devices. The screen can also go as bright as 1,000 nits.
Other new features include a 20 percent smaller notch, revamped camera system, macro image shooting and a new 1TB storage option that starts at a pricey $2,079 for the iPhone 13 Pro version.
Like the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini, the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max include Apple’s new A15 Bionic chip. On the video side of things, Apple says that it plans to soon introduce a more editable ProRes 4K 30fps video file format, though it’s unclear when this feature will release.
As expected, both the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max measure in at the same size as last year, 6.1-inches and 6.7-inches, respectively.
Taking a closer look at the new camera features, Apple says that the new ultrawide shooter offers better low-light performance, that the telephoto lens features 3x zoom that enables 6x optical zoom across all of its cameras. All three shooters also feature a new night mode, and there’s a new macro photography mode that lets users shoot subjects as close as 2cm away.
On the battery side of things, Apple says that the iPhone 13 Pro will last 1.5 hours longer than the iPhone 12 Pro and that the iPhone 13 Pro will last 2.5 hours longer than the iPhone 12 Pro Max.
This year’s Pro and Pro Max colours include ‘Graphite,’ ‘Gold,’ ‘Silver’ and the new aqua blue-like ‘Sierra Blue.’
During the event, Apple also revealed the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini. However, both of Apple’s lower-end smartphones don’t include a 120Hz refresh rate display.
iPhone 13 Pro Max
iPhone 13 Pro
iPhone 12 Pro Max
iPhone 12 Pro
Display
6.7-inch, Super Retina XDR, OLED True Tone display, 2778 x 1284 pixels, HDR 10, Dolby Vision, 120Hz refresh rate
6.1-inch, Super Retina XDR, OLED True Tone display, 2532 x 1170 pixels, HDR 10, Dolby Vision, 120Hz refresh rate
6.7-inch, Super Retina XDR, OLED True Tone display, , 2778 x 1284 pixels, HDR 10, Dolby Vision
6.1-inch, Super Retina XDR, OLED True Tone display, 2532 x 1170 pixels, HDR 10, Dolby Vision
Processor
A15 Bionic chip
A15 Bionic chip
A14 Bionic chip
A14 Bionic chip
RAM
N/A
N/A
6GB of RAM
6GB of RAM
Storage
128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
128GB, 256GB, 512GB
128GB, 256GB, 512GB
128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Dimensions (in.)
160.8 x 78.1 x 7.65mm
146.7 x 71.5 x 7.65mm
160.8 x 78.1 x 7.4mm
146.7 x 71.5 x 7.4mm
Weight
238g
203g
228g
189g
Rear Facing Camera
12-megapixel (f/1.5, OIS, wide angle) + 12-megapixel (f/2.8, OIS, telephoto 3x optical ) + 12-megapixel (f/1.8, OIS, ultra-wide angle)
12-megapixel (f/1.5, OIS, wide angle) + 12-megapixel (f/2.8, OIS, telephoto 3x optical ) + 12-megapixel (f/1.6, OIS, ultra-wide angle)
12-megapixel (f/1.8, OIS, wide angle) + 12-megapixel (f/2.2, OIS, telephoto 2.5x optical ) + 12-megapixel (f/2.4, OIS, ultra-wide angle)
12-megapixel (f/1.6, OIS, wide angle) + 12-megapixel (f/2.0, OIS, telephoto 2x optical ) + 12-megapixel (f/2.4, OIS, ultra-wide angle)
Front Facing Camera
12-megapixel (f/2.2)
12-megapixel (f/2.2)
12-megapixel (f/2.2)
12-megapixel (f/2.2)
OS
iOS 15
iOS 15
iOS 14
iOS 14
Battery
Up to 28 hours video playback
Up to 22 hours video playback
Up to 20 hours video playback
Up to 17 hours video playback
Network Connectivity
LTE/ 5G
LTE/ 5G
GSM/HSPA/LTE/5G
GSM/HSPA/LTE/5G
Sensors
Face ID, Three axis gyro, Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor, Barometer
Face ID, Three axis gyro, Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor, Barometer
Face ID, Three axis gyro, Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor, Barometer
Face ID, Three axis gyro, Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor, Barometer
SIM Type
Nano SIM, eSIM
Nano SIM, eSIM
Nano SIM, eSIM
Nano SIM, eSIM
Launch Date
September 24, 2021
September 24, 2021
October 13, 2020
October 13, 2020
Misc
Colours: Blue, Gold, Silver and Graphite
Colours: Sierra Blue, Gold, Silver and Graphite
Colours: Blue, Gold, Silver and Graphite
Colours: Blue, Gold, Silver and Graphite
Display
iPhone 13 Pro Max
6.7-inch, Super Retina XDR, OLED True Tone display, 2778 x 1284 pixels, HDR 10, Dolby Vision, 120Hz refresh rate
iPhone 13 Pro
6.1-inch, Super Retina XDR, OLED True Tone display, 2532 x 1170 pixels, HDR 10, Dolby Vision, 120Hz refresh rate
iPhone 12 Pro Max
6.7-inch, Super Retina XDR, OLED True Tone display, , 2778 x 1284 pixels, HDR 10, Dolby Vision
iPhone 12 Pro
6.1-inch, Super Retina XDR, OLED True Tone display, 2532 x 1170 pixels, HDR 10, Dolby Vision
Processor
iPhone 13 Pro Max
A15 Bionic chip
iPhone 13 Pro
A15 Bionic chip
iPhone 12 Pro Max
A14 Bionic chip
iPhone 12 Pro
A14 Bionic chip
RAM
iPhone 13 Pro Max
N/A
iPhone 13 Pro
N/A
iPhone 12 Pro Max
6GB of RAM
iPhone 12 Pro
6GB of RAM
Storage
iPhone 13 Pro Max
128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
iPhone 13 Pro
128GB, 256GB, 512GB
iPhone 12 Pro Max
128GB, 256GB, 512GB
iPhone 12 Pro
128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Dimensions (in.)
iPhone 13 Pro Max
160.8 x 78.1 x 7.65mm
iPhone 13 Pro
146.7 x 71.5 x 7.65mm
iPhone 12 Pro Max
160.8 x 78.1 x 7.4mm
iPhone 12 Pro
146.7 x 71.5 x 7.4mm
Weight
iPhone 13 Pro Max
238g
iPhone 13 Pro
203g
iPhone 12 Pro Max
228g
iPhone 12 Pro
189g
Rear Facing Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
12-megapixel (f/1.5, OIS, wide angle) + 12-megapixel (f/2.8, OIS, telephoto 3x optical ) + 12-megapixel (f/1.8, OIS, ultra-wide angle)
iPhone 13 Pro
12-megapixel (f/1.5, OIS, wide angle) + 12-megapixel (f/2.8, OIS, telephoto 3x optical ) + 12-megapixel (f/1.6, OIS, ultra-wide angle)
iPhone 12 Pro Max
12-megapixel (f/1.8, OIS, wide angle) + 12-megapixel (f/2.2, OIS, telephoto 2.5x optical ) + 12-megapixel (f/2.4, OIS, ultra-wide angle)
iPhone 12 Pro
12-megapixel (f/1.6, OIS, wide angle) + 12-megapixel (f/2.0, OIS, telephoto 2x optical ) + 12-megapixel (f/2.4, OIS, ultra-wide angle)
Front Facing Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
12-megapixel (f/2.2)
iPhone 13 Pro
12-megapixel (f/2.2)
iPhone 12 Pro Max
12-megapixel (f/2.2)
iPhone 12 Pro
12-megapixel (f/2.2)
OS
iPhone 13 Pro Max
iOS 15
iPhone 13 Pro
iOS 15
iPhone 12 Pro Max
iOS 14
iPhone 12 Pro
iOS 14
Battery
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Up to 28 hours video playback
iPhone 13 Pro
Up to 22 hours video playback
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Up to 20 hours video playback
iPhone 12 Pro
Up to 17 hours video playback
Network Connectivity
iPhone 13 Pro Max
LTE/ 5G
iPhone 13 Pro
LTE/ 5G
iPhone 12 Pro Max
GSM/HSPA/LTE/5G
iPhone 12 Pro
GSM/HSPA/LTE/5G
Sensors
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Face ID, Three axis gyro, Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor, Barometer
iPhone 13 Pro
Face ID, Three axis gyro, Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor, Barometer
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Face ID, Three axis gyro, Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor, Barometer
iPhone 12 Pro
Face ID, Three axis gyro, Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor, Barometer
SIM Type
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Nano SIM, eSIM
iPhone 13 Pro
Nano SIM, eSIM
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Nano SIM, eSIM
iPhone 12 Pro
Nano SIM, eSIM
Launch Date
iPhone 13 Pro Max
September 24, 2021
iPhone 13 Pro
September 24, 2021
iPhone 12 Pro Max
October 13, 2020
iPhone 12 Pro
October 13, 2020
Misc
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Colours: Blue, Gold, Silver and Graphite
iPhone 13 Pro
Colours: Sierra Blue, Gold, Silver and Graphite
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Colours: Blue, Gold, Silver and Graphite
iPhone 12 Pro
Colours: Blue, Gold, Silver and Graphite
Apple’s iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max are set to release on September 24th and are available to pre-order starting September 17th at 5am.
Pricing starts at $1,399 for the iPhone 13 Pro and $1,549 for the iPhone 13 Pro Max.
Click here to follow all of MobileSyrup‘s coverage of the September 14th Apple product event.
Image credit: Apple